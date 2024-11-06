Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Campaigns In Kolhapur, Criticises BJP And Promises Key Initiatives

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | @OfficeofUT Twitter

Kolhapur: Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday hit the campaign trail in Kolhapur, where Mahayuti leaders Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde also started their own campaigns. Thackeray criticised his former ally, the BJP, and its partners, labeling those who support the national party as "enemies" of Maharashtra. He reiterated a series of promises he had previously made to voters.

Thackeray accused the ruling BJP of dividing people along religious and caste lines to maintain power, asserting that anyone supporting the BJP is acting against Maharashtra's interests.

Thackeray was campaigning for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate KP Patil. Further attacking his one-time ally, the former CM accused the BJP of 'selling' Maharashtra to Gujarat, where it is in power.

“I made a mistake, so I am folding my hands to apologise,” said Thackeray, referring to former MLA from Radhanagari Prakash Abitkar's defection to the Shinde Sena faction.

Talking about the Mahayuti government's flagship scheme for poor women, Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, Thackeray said police were not even ready to register the complaint of the mother of the girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted at a school in Badlapur in Thane district in August.

He said while the government is implementing the Ladki Bahin Yojana, under which underprivileged women are provided a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500, the inflation is spiralling, making essential commodities costly for common citizens.

“As elections approach, they suddenly remembered their ‘dear sister.’ Are they going to offer Rs1,500 to console the mother of that little girl in Badlapur? How can anyone run a household on Rs1,500?” Thackeray also criticized the corruption in the construction of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue, saying they rushed the work just to have it inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, disrespecting Maharaj in the process.

Thackeray promised that if the MVA comes to power, every district in Maharashtra will have a temple of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Uddhav Thackeray gave five key promises during his speech

Currently, the govt provides free education to female students, but if MVA comes to power, free education will also be extended to boys

Female police officers will be recruited, and women-led police stations with female officers at various levels will be established

Farmers will receive minimum support prices and fair prices for agricultural products

If elected, the MVA will stabilise prices of essentials such as pulses, rice, sugar, and oil for the next five years