Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Asks Ghosalkar Family To Select Candidate For Dahisar Constituency

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | @OfficeofUT Twitter

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday gave AB Form for Dahisar constituency to Tejasvee and Vinod Ghosalkar, wife and father of Abhishek Ghosalkar.

He asked the family members of the slain former corporator to decide on the candidate from the family. AB Form denote that a certain candidate has been approved by a political party and should be allotted the election symbol of that party

The Dahisar constituency was once represented by Vinod Ghosalkar. It’s not clear if he is interested in contesting again but his daughter-in-law has shown interest in the constituency.

“You have been through a very tragic phase. I don’t want to say anything further. But decide among yourself who should contest from Dahisar,” Thackeray said while handing the AB Form at Matoshree, his residence in Bandra (East).

The form was given in the presence of former MP Vinayak Raut, MLC Milind Narvekar and other members of the Ghosalkar family.

Tejasvee has served as BMC corporator earlier. Her husband was shot dead on February 8 by local businessman and social worker Mauris Noronha. The brazen killing sent shock-waves across Mumbai and the investigation was handed over to the CBI by the Bombay High Court in September.

If Tejasvee decides to contest, it will be an interesting fight as currently the Dahisar constituency is represented by Manisha Chaudhary of the BJP.

The name of Vinod Ghosalkar was doing the rounds for Mumbai North for the recent Lok Sabha election. The Congress was said to be keen to allot this seat in favour of the Sena UBT, but the party never showed interest. The seat was won by BJP leader and Union minister Piyush Goyal by a huge margin.