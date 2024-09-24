Abhishek Ghosalkar Murder Case: CBI Takes Over Investigation Of Former Shiv Sena (UBT) Corporator Following Bombay HC Directive

Abhishek Ghosalkar with Mauris Noronha during Facebook live | File Photo

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Mauris Noronha in connection with the alleged murder of former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar. The case was earlier probed by Mumbai police.

Earlier this month, the Bombay High Court (HC) had ordered to transfer the probe into the killing of Ghosalkar to the CBI observing that if all angles of a case are not examined as in the present case, “it would lead to travesty of justice”.

While transferring the investigation to the central agency, the HC had noted that it was a cold-blooded murder, captured live, and an incident that shook the conscience of the public. Ghosalkar was allegedly killed by businessman and social worker Mauris Noronha on February 8 this year during a Facebook live session in Borivali. Noronha allegedly used his bodyguard Amarendra Mishra’s gun. Noronha subsequently allegedly killed himself.

Abhishek's widow Tejasvee Ghosalkar had approached the HC seeking a CBI probe. Her plea raised a grievance that the investigating agency has “not made any concrete justifiable breakthrough” on the “untimely and highly suspicious, serious, ruthless, brutal, heinous, gruesome, broad daylight, cold-blooded murder killing” of her husband. The case was initially probed by the MHB Colony police station and was then taken over by the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Highlighting the need to probe the case from all angles, the HC said it is necessary to provide credibility and instill confidence in investigation. “If all angles of a case are not examined as in the present case, it would lead to travesty of justice. Therefore, even if there are innocent lapses in the investigation, it cannot be allowed to continue, as it would ultimately result in denial of a fair and impartial investigation, leading to miscarriage of justice, which cannot be permitted,” the court underlined.

It added: “It is trite that, where it becomes necessary to provide credibility and instill confidence in investigation, that the investigation can be transferred to another agency. Unarguably, quality of investigation is an important aspect to detect the crime and book the perpetrator of the crime.”

The bench noted that after considering the material collected during the investigation, it felt that some angles have not been investigated or looked into and hence deeper investigation needs to be done. The HC had directed the police to hand over the investigation papers to the CBI at the earliest. It asked the zonal director of the CBI to appoint an IPS cadre officer not below the rank of Superintendent of Police to investigate the case. The bench had clarified that the transfer of investigation of the crime in question to CBI is “not a reflection on the efficiency or efficacy of the investigation done by the Crime Branch”.