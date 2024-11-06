Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shinde Sena Leaders Target Chhagan Bhujbal, Sunil Tatkare Over Alleged Disruptive Tactics

Chhagan Bhujbal and Sunil Tatkare | File Photo

Mumbai: As the state assembly polls draw closer, internal tensions within the Mahayuti alliance are becoming increasingly visible, with Shiv Sena leaders have vented their anger against the Ajit Pawar led NCP.

Shiv Sena MLA Mahendra Thorve, representing Karjat-Khalapur in Raigad district, openly criticised NCP state unit chief Sunil Tatkare, labelling him the 'cancer' affecting the Mahayuti. Thorve's anger stems largely from the election dynamics, as an independent candidate is allegedly receiving support from Tatkare, the MP of Raigad.

Independent candidate Sudhakar Ghare has emerged as a challenger to Thorve. Ghare, backed by Tatkare, has accused Thorve of disregarding the alliance's dharma.

“Ghare is contesting the election with the blessings of Tatkare,” said Thorve adding, “I wanted to bring it to the notice of the Mahayuti when top leaders are busy making efforts to bring the alliance back in power. Tatkare is trying to damage it.

“When Tatkare was announced as the candidate for the Lok Sabha, myself and other leaders put in hard efforts to ensure his victory. We followed the principles of the alliance but he hasn't,” added Thorve. He further said that Tatkare was trying to break the alliance that's why they were against the inclusion of the NCP in Mahayuti.

On the other hand, in Nashik, former MP Hemat Godse alleged that minister Chhagan Bhujbal backstabbed him. “He gave instructions to his supporters to vote for Shiv Sena UBT candidate Rajabhau Waje in the Lok Sabha elections.

Godse also alleged that the Bhujbal family created several problems in Nashik district. Because of one assembly constituency where he (Bhujbal) is interested in, rebels are emerged in 15 other constituencies.