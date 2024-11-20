Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Mumbai Devi Candidate, Shaina NC, Casts Her Vote; Encourages Voters To Fulfill Their Civic Duty

Shiv Sena candidate from the Mumba Devi assembly seat, Shaina NC, cast her vote along with her daughter, Shanaya Munot. | ANI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena candidate from Mumbai's Mumba Devi assembly seat, Shaina NC, and her daughter Shanaya Munot on Wednesday cast their vote in a polling booth in Mumbai.

The mother-daughter duo showed their inked fingers after casting their votes.

Speaking to ANI after casting her vote, Shaina NC urged the voters of Mumbai to come out and cast their votes.

Statement Of Shiv Sena Leader Shaina NC

"I want to appeal to my Mumbaikars to come out and cast their votes. You can raise if you cast your votes; you can criticize if you cast your votes. I have the blessings of Maa Mumba Devi. I hope people will give me a chance to work for the truth with full accountability and transparency," the Shiv Sena leader said.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Shiv Sena candidate from Mumba Devi seat, Shaina NC and her daughter Shanaya Munot show their inked fingers after casting their votes for #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024



Shaina NC says "I want to appeal to my Mumbaikars to come out and cast their votes.… pic.twitter.com/ho49sHV2KZ — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

Shaina NC's Daughter Shanaya Munot On Her Mother

On this occasion, Shaina NC's daughter Shanaya Munot said that her mother has put up a good fight in the assembly polls, adding that she is always pro-development.

"She has put up a very good fight. She has always been someone who's been pro-development... As we see reactions from the ground, the public is showing us their support, and I hope people come out and exercise their right to vote," Shanaya Munot told ANI.

Mother-Daughter Duo's Visit To Mumbadevi Temple

Earlier in the day, the mother-daughter duo visited Shri Mumbadevi Temple in Mumbai to offer prayers.

After offering prayers, she told ANI that she had received the blessings of Maa Mumbadevi from the very first day.

"I have received the blessings of Maa Mumbadevi from the very first day... I hope that I work in service of the people and public interest...On hand there is our PM, and on the other is the CM, Deputy CM--there has been cooperation from everyone... When we have the blessings of Ma Mumbadevi, I believe that victory is certain... I urge the people to come out and vote because when you vote, you carry out your moral responsibility," she stated.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Shiv Sena candidate from Mumba Devi seat, Shaina NC offers prayers at Shri Mumbadevi Temple in Mumbai ahead of voting for #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024



(Video Source: Office of Shaina NC) pic.twitter.com/h81UMVCMyp — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

Notably, Shaina NC, a former BJP spokesperson, joined Shiv Sena after the Eknath Shinde-led party fielded her from Mumbadevi. She is contesting against incumbent Congress MLA Amin Patel, who has represented the Mumbadevi constituency since 2009.

The opposition MVA coalition, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP), seeks to reclaim power in the state, challenging the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)