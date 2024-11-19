Will The Maharashtra Assembly Elections Truly Change Citizens’ Daily Lives?

Representative Image | Freepik

As Mumbai approaches yet another round of elections, a nagging worry is the undercurrent of voter apathy that continues to plague the city’s electorate, particularly among the middle class. Is this merely a reflection of disinterest, or worryingly the essence of a profound sense of frustration that stems from years of unmet promises and a perceived lack of agency in the political process ?

In a democracy, the greatest threat is not merely the absence of change but the insidious perception of powerlessness; when citizens feel that their voices are lost in the clamour of political rhetoric, they surrender their agency, resigning themselves to a narrative crafted by others rather than one they can shape themselves. While this upcoming state assembly elections are crucial, the electorate’s sense of what to expect from their Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) is often poor, largely due to a lack of civic literacy and understanding of the roles and responsibilities associated with the position.

In a city often heralded as the financial capital of India, the stark reality is that urban infrastructure seems to crumble under the weight of political rhetoric. Mumbai’s citizens have become all too familiar with the grand proclamations of transformation — visions of a city akin to Singapore — promised by leaders who, time and again, fail to deliver. As election season rolls around, voters are inundated with extravagant promises of development and progress, yet they are left to navigate pothole-ridden roads, chronic traffic snarls, and pollution that assaults the senses at every turn. The blaring of loudspeakers and the unsightly posters, especially with grassroot political patronage, cluttering our walls serve as a daily reminder of the political machinations at play, further eroding trust in the very system that is meant to serve them.

This cycle of unfulfilled promises breeds a deep-seated cynicism among the middle class. They bear the brunt of the city’s infrastructural woes, juggling long commutes, inadequate public services, and rising living costs. Their frustrations often go unvoiced as they struggle to balance their aspirations with the harsh realities of urban life. The middle class, once seen as the backbone of democratic engagement, now finds itself disillusioned, questioning the efficacy of their vote when faced with a political landscape that seems indifferent to their concerns.

Encroachments that choke public spaces, a lack of walkable infrastructure, and persistent noise pollution are just a few examples of the ongoing challenges that mar the city’s liveability. Despite decades of political leadership across various ideologies, these issues remain unresolved, overshadowed by the allure of flashy new initiatives presented during election campaigns. The disconnect between the political elite and the daily struggles of ordinary citizens has created a palpable sense of disillusionment, leaving many to feel that their voices are drowned out by the noise of political promises that rarely translate into action.

In the midst of this frustration, a common refrain emerges: “What difference does it make?” Many middle-class citizens have begun to see voting as a futile exercise, especially when they feel their elected representatives prioritize political capital over the pressing needs of their constituents. This sentiment is worsened by the stark contrast between their lives and those of the affluent segments of society, who often live in luxurious homes, insulated from the daily challenges that the average citizen faces. The wealthy tend to engage in or with politics primarily to enhance their social networks and protect their interests, often overlooking the civic responsibilities that come with their privilege.

For the lower economic strata, the struggle is even more pronounced. Daily survival takes precedence, leaving little time or energy to engage with a political system that appears indifferent to their plight. They navigate their challenges in silence, believing that their voices will not resonate in a system that feels stacked against them.

While municipal elections are critical for the daily lives of the average citizen, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not held elections for reasons deemed appropriate by those in power, despite being one of the wealthiest municipalities in India and the country’s financial capital. This raises questions about the state of democracy at the grassroots level.

The question remains: for whom are our cities designed? The influx of migrants to urban centres like Mumbai and Bengaluru only highlights this dilemma. Many arrive with dreams of a better life, only to find themselves grappling with the same systemic issues that have plagued long-time residents. As citizens toil, save, and aspire for a brighter future, they often cling to the illusion that happiness lies in escape; they dream, “Once I have enough, I will retire in a more liveable city.”

Yet, in this pursuit of distant ideals, they overlook the paradox that true transformation begins at home, where collective action can reshape the very city they wish to leave behind. It is frustrating to witness that the quality of life they seek — adequate infrastructure, clean streets, and accessible public services — remains the very responsibility of city administrators who seem indifferent to their plight. This burden of expectation only deepens their sense of disillusionment, as they navigate the gap between the civic promise and the harsh reality of urban living.

As we stand on the precipice of yet another electoral cycle, it is crucial for citizens to confront the uncomfortable truth: our urban spaces are in disarray, not solely due to external factors, but because of the complacency bred within their inhabitants. Civic responsibility cannot be relegated to a mere act of voting. Genuine change requires continuous engagement, vocal advocacy for better governance, and a steadfast commitment to holding elected representatives accountable.

If we wish to cultivate vibrant, thriving urban landscapes, we must nurture a culture of active citizenship — one that challenges the status quo and demands the civic excellence we so desperately seek. With the elections approaching, it is time for the people of Mumbai to reclaim their voices, transform their frustration into action, and ensure that their aspirations for a better city are not merely written off as dreams, but realised through concerted civic engagement. Our cities deserve better, and so do we as their inhabitants.

Dr Srinath Sridharan is a policy researcher and corporate adviser. X: @ssmumbai