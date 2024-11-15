 IAA Continues Its Anti-voter Apathy Efforts
IAA Continues Its Anti-voter Apathy Efforts

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 02:02 PM IST
The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) is running a campaign to motivate people in Maharashtra to vote on November 20th.

Abhishek Karnani, President IAA

Says IAA President Abhishek Karnani, "our efforts in this direction have been consistent over the years. Voting is a fundamental right and the duty of every eligible citizen. The campaign focuses on the issues that face citizens today and the fact that they should be voting to improve the conditions they feel need improvement. It is of course completely apolitical and urges people to vote for their families, friends and themselves."

The campaign has been created by independent creative director Dhananjay Khotpal and a copy writer who prefers anonymity.

About IAA:

The International Advertising Association is the world’s only globally-focused integrated advertising trade association with membership representing Advertising agencies and the Media. The IAA comprises Corporate Members, Organizational Members, Educational Affiliates, as well as 56 Chapters with individual members and young professionals from 76 countries including the top 10 economies in the world. IAA is over 80 years’ old and is headquartered in New York.

Membership to the Indian Chapter of IAA is by invitation only and IAA has very senior marketing, advertising and media professionals as it members.  IAA in India is seen as the most active chapter by IAA Global. IAA India is well-recognized for some of its marquee events like the IAA Leadership Awards, IAA Olive Crown Awards, IndIAA Awards, IAA TechPulse, IAA Voice of Change, IAA Debates, IAA Conversations, IAA Young Turks Forum and an array of IAA Knowledge Seminars, Webinars, Workshops, Conclaves etc.

For more information please visit www.iaaindiachapter.org or email secretariat@iaaindiachapter.org

