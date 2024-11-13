Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Political Discourse Heats Up As Leaders Across Spectrum Trade Fierce Accusations & Bold Promises

PM Modi (L) & Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi (R) | File Pics

Mumbai: As Maharashtra's assembly elections approach, political discourse is heating up, with leaders across the spectrum trading fierce accusations and bold promises, reflecting the high stakes of the battle for control in this significant state.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's speeches convey his concerns about what he describes as an “assault on the Constitution” by the ruling BJP and its ideological partner, the RSS. At a rally in Gondia, he claimed, “The BIP and RSS are working 24 hours to finish off the Constitution,” questioning Prime Minister Modis commitment to the nation’s founding principles. Gandhi argued that if Modi had read the Constitution, he would have respected its values.

Rahul Gandhi Criticises Govt For Failing To Waive Off Farmers' Loans

Addressing the pressing issue of farmer welfare, Gandhi criticised the government for failing to waive farmers’ loans in recent years. He promised that if the Opposition-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance gains power, farmers growing soybean and cotton would receive fair prices, and that health insurance for the poor would be a priority.

On the opposing front, Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended the BJP’s record, pledging that his party and its allies would counter the setbacks from the Lok Sabha elections to secure a decisive assembly victory. Fadnavis, addressing voters in Palghar, said the Mahayuti coalition (comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena under Eknath Shinde, and the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar) would ensure farm loan waivers, a financial relief crucial for Maharashtra’s agrarian economy. While acknowledging the MVAs stronger performance in the recent Lok Sabha polls, he expressed confidence in the coalitions strategy to reclaim its position in the assembly.

“We will make up for whatever losses we faced during this year’s Lok Sabha elections,” Fadnavis assured his audience.

PM Modi's Blistering Critique Of The MVA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi amplified this sentiment, launching a blistering critique of the MVA. Campaigning in Chandrapur, he labelled the alliance as experts in obstructing development, accusing them of obtaining a “PhD” in stalling progress.

“The MVA is the biggest player in corruption,” Modi asserted, adding that under Congress, development projects suffered intentional delays. He further accused Congress of attempting to divide the Adivasi community along caste lines, an act he described as weakening tribal unity. Modi urged the Adivasi community to resist such division, asserting that Congress's strategy aims to stifle their collective strength.

Adding to the BJP’s aggressive campaign, Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Ghatkopar defended the government’s handling of security, proudly asserting that “terrorism and Naxalism” had been wiped out under Modis leadership. Shah also focused on the contentious Article 370, declaring that its abrogation, which revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, is a permanent decision.

“Even if Rahul Gandhis fourth generation comes, Article 370 will not be restored,” he proclaimed, underscoring the BJP’s determination to maintain the union territory’s current status. Shah criticised the MVA for opposing key initiatives like the Ram Temple and the Article 370 abrogation, and accused them of supporting “financial aid to maulavis” while ignoring major development projects.