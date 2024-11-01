Mumbai: BMC Election Delayed, Leaving Citizens Clueless As Civic Issues Remain Unaddressed Amid Longest Gap In Local Representation

BMC | File pic

Mumbai: Even as Mumbaikars are readying for the assembly elections scheduled for November 20, they are clueless about the polls to the Brihanmumbai Muncipal Corporation (BMC). Civic elections have been delayed by as long as three years. In the absence of elected representatives, civic officials are ruling the roost without any accountability whatsoever.

The roads in most wards are in pathetic state, street cleaning has become lax, hawkers lord over the metropolis' pavements and roads in utter contempt of Bombay high court ruling which bans hawking within 150 metres of railway stations, stalls selling food items in very unhygienic conditions have increased manifold while parks and playgrounds are in a state of neglect.

"Even if citizens complain to BMC officials rarely their complaints are redressed," said Keshav Rao, an activist. Illegal construction has become the norm in almost all the wards.

The absence of elected representatives for nearly three years marking the longest gap in the corporation's 150-year history has alarmed activists, former corporators and citizen groups. They argue this has led to poor coordination, lack of accountability, and delays in essential civic projects.

Urging immediate elections, they emphasise the need for proper representation to address these urgent issues and improve local governance. Recently, a group of builders had complained bitterly against an assistant municipal commissioner. They said this official was extorting money from them in a big way. But their complaints fell on deaf ears.

The term of corporators ended on March 7, 2022, and currently, municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani is serving as the administrator of the BMC. The elections, initially scheduled for September-October 2022, have been postponed for various reasons, leaving the municipal corporation without corporators for an extended period.

The elected corporators are essential for approving proposals and resolutions related to infrastructure development and policy-making. With the corporation currently run by government officials, citizens express a strong need for corporators to address local issues like water supply, road repairs, and sanitation at the ward level.

According to Milind Mhaske, CEO of NGO Praja Foundation,"Corporators serve as a direct link to the public, holding responsibility and accountability to the people. While the administration can maintain services, it lacks the capacity for long-term policy decisions and vision. The absence of elected representatives will have lasting implications for governance and community needs."

He emphasised that common citizens struggle to connect with the administration, underscoring the urgent need for immediate elections. "Restoring elected representatives is crucial for addressing community concerns and ensuring accountability," he added.

Ramesh Prabhu, chairman of the Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association said, "The absence of local representation hampers the effective resolution of community issues. Corporators manage funds crucial for development, without them, the potential for meaningful progress is diminished."

Dhaval Shah of the Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association stated, "The BMC is currently pursuing several mega projects, but without corporators, it struggles to understand local needs. Elected corporators are essential for the city, as their absence results in longer response times for addressing citizens' complaints."

Vinod Mishra, former corporator of BJP said,"Corporators were the medium to bring local issues to light for speedy redressal. Currently, there is no elected body to question the administration's decisions. There used to be a smooth coordination between the administration and elected representatives, which is now missing."

Vinod Gholap of Fight for Right Foundation said, "Small issues from water leakage to garbage collection, citizens can approach the corporator. Now, most people are not aware where to complain or which civic department to approach. At least corporators could be held accountable earlier."

Ravi Raja, Former Opposition Leader of BMC said, "The absence of corporators has indeed left many development projects in the ward stalled, which previously could be resolved swiftly. It's crucial for the newly formed government after the assembly elections to prioritise conducting BMC elections promptly."