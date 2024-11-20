 Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'No Stone Or Bullet Can Kill Me,' Says NCP (SP) Leader Anil Deshmukh; Vows Justice After Attack
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Elections 2024: 'No Stone Or Bullet Can Kill Me,' Says NCP (SP) Leader Anil Deshmukh; Vows Justice After Attack

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'No Stone Or Bullet Can Kill Me,' Says NCP (SP) Leader Anil Deshmukh; Vows Justice After Attack

Even 24 hours after the alleged attack on Anil Deshmukh, the former state home minister and NCP (SP) the police could neither identify the four assailants or arrest them. The attack by four suspects reportedly took place at a dark spot near Bel Phata when Deshmukh was going to Jalalkheda from Katol after the conclusion of public campaigning.

Ramu BhagwatUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 12:27 AM IST
article-image
Former state home minister and NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh leaving the private on Tuesday after getting treatment for injuries he sustained in an attack on Monday night | File Photo

Nagpur: Even 24 hours after the alleged attack on Anil Deshmukh, the former state home minister and NCP (SP) the police could neither identify the four assailants or arrest them.

“I want to tell the BJP that no stone or bullet can kill Anil Deshmukh. But those who attacked me will not be spared,” said Deshmukh on Tuesday evening after discharge from the private hospital in Nagpur where he was treated for superficial, minor wounds presumably by atones hurled on his car on Monday night during the silent period ahead of polling.

The attack by four suspects reportedly took place at a dark spot near Bel Phata when Deshmukh was going to Jalalkheda from Katol after the conclusion of public campaigning.

Addressing media, his party spokesman Pravin Kunte said the attack was a conspiracy by the BJP to harm Anilbabu as they sensed that his Salil Deshmukh who is contesting the Katol assembly seat was surely winning

FPJ Shorts
This Is How Much Jigyasa Singh’s Affordable Cut Out Gown Costs
This Is How Much Jigyasa Singh’s Affordable Cut Out Gown Costs
Assam: Karimganj District Renamed As Shreebhumi By Cabinet
Assam: Karimganj District Renamed As Shreebhumi By Cabinet
CGPSC Scam: Former Chairman And Industrialist Sent To 7-Day Judicial Remand In Recruitment Fraud
CGPSC Scam: Former Chairman And Industrialist Sent To 7-Day Judicial Remand In Recruitment Fraud
‘MS Subbulakshmi’s Will Must Be Honoured’, Says Madras HC While Ruling on Award For TM Krishna
‘MS Subbulakshmi’s Will Must Be Honoured’, Says Madras HC While Ruling on Award For TM Krishna

Kunte blamed Katol BJP nominee Charansingh Thakur as well Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and MLC Parinay Fuke for the conspiracy to attack Anilbabu. Asked for reasons for the suspicion. Kunte said “the way Fuke quickly came out with a reaction that the attack was a political stunt pulled off by Deshmukh indicated that he was aware the incident was to take place.

Read Also
Anil Deshmukh Injured: Sena UBT's Sanjay Raut Holds Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Accountable For State's...
article-image

Meanwhile Nagpur rural SP Harsh Poddar at a specially summoned press conference on Tuesday evening said investigations were in progress. “We are looking for the four suspects who reportedly hurled stones at Deshmukh’s car while shouting slogans”’ he said adding that forensics experts were also probing the case.

The Katol town was agog with talk of how Anilbabu had succeeded in giving a turn to the situation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Millions Of Lord Ayyappa Devotees Begin Preparations For Annual Sabarimala Pilgrimage;...

Mumbai: Millions Of Lord Ayyappa Devotees Begin Preparations For Annual Sabarimala Pilgrimage;...

Mumbai: SHRC Acknowledges Chief Secretary Of Maharashtra's Efforts With 28 New Shelters For...

Mumbai: SHRC Acknowledges Chief Secretary Of Maharashtra's Efforts With 28 New Shelters For...

ICICI-Videocon Loan Fraud Case: Bombay HC Grants Relief To Chanda Kochhar, Orders SFIO To Question...

ICICI-Videocon Loan Fraud Case: Bombay HC Grants Relief To Chanda Kochhar, Orders SFIO To Question...

Navi Mumbai: 2 Nigerians Arrested With Contraband Worth ₹5.62 Crore In Taloja; Flat Owners Booked...

Navi Mumbai: 2 Nigerians Arrested With Contraband Worth ₹5.62 Crore In Taloja; Flat Owners Booked...

Mumbai: Adani Realty Unveils Major Expansion Plans, Including 25,000-Seat Convention Centre Near...

Mumbai: Adani Realty Unveils Major Expansion Plans, Including 25,000-Seat Convention Centre Near...