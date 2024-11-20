Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'No Stone Or Bullet Can Kill Me,' Says NCP (SP) Leader Anil Deshmukh; Vows Justice After Attack

Former state home minister and NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh leaving the private on Tuesday after getting treatment for injuries he sustained in an attack on Monday night | File Photo

Nagpur: Even 24 hours after the alleged attack on Anil Deshmukh, the former state home minister and NCP (SP) the police could neither identify the four assailants or arrest them.

“I want to tell the BJP that no stone or bullet can kill Anil Deshmukh. But those who attacked me will not be spared,” said Deshmukh on Tuesday evening after discharge from the private hospital in Nagpur where he was treated for superficial, minor wounds presumably by atones hurled on his car on Monday night during the silent period ahead of polling.

The attack by four suspects reportedly took place at a dark spot near Bel Phata when Deshmukh was going to Jalalkheda from Katol after the conclusion of public campaigning.

Addressing media, his party spokesman Pravin Kunte said the attack was a conspiracy by the BJP to harm Anilbabu as they sensed that his Salil Deshmukh who is contesting the Katol assembly seat was surely winning

Kunte blamed Katol BJP nominee Charansingh Thakur as well Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and MLC Parinay Fuke for the conspiracy to attack Anilbabu. Asked for reasons for the suspicion. Kunte said “the way Fuke quickly came out with a reaction that the attack was a political stunt pulled off by Deshmukh indicated that he was aware the incident was to take place.

Meanwhile Nagpur rural SP Harsh Poddar at a specially summoned press conference on Tuesday evening said investigations were in progress. “We are looking for the four suspects who reportedly hurled stones at Deshmukh’s car while shouting slogans”’ he said adding that forensics experts were also probing the case.

The Katol town was agog with talk of how Anilbabu had succeeded in giving a turn to the situation.