 Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Eligible Voters Have 3 More Days To Register, Check Details Here
The Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 will be held in a single phase and voting for all 288 assembly constituencies will be held on November 20. As the polling day comes close, the state election commission has announced that the eligible voters who have failed to register or want to make changes can do so till 12 am on October 19. Know details here.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 05:53 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Eligible voters can register till October 19 | Representational Image

Mumbai: The election commission of India announced the polling schedule for Maharashtra assembly elections on Tuesday. The voting for all 288 assembly constituencies will be held on November 20 and the results will be declared on November 23. The state as of Tuesday has 9.63 crore registered voters who will pick the new government. However, the state election commission (SEC) of Wednesday said that the eligible voters who still have not registered themselves, have time till 12 am of October 19 to do so.

The SEC said that the citizens can fill the form at the election commission's office in the respective assemblies or can visit the website https://voters.eci.gov.in/ for online voter registration. The citizens can also call toll free helpline no. 1950 for any information. New voter registration can also be done at 'Voter helpline App' and can also check the registered list.

The EC has been encouraging first-time voters, that is citizens who have just completed the age of 18 to register themselves with the election commission and exercise their right to vote. As of September 28, Maharashtra had 19.48 lakh first-time voters, which is expected to increase by October 19.

Code Of Conduct

Meanwhile, the SEC has informed that voters can file complaints regarding code of conduct violations with the help of the 'Cvigil app' and the complaints made on this app are resolved within 100 minutes.

While, voters can gather information about the candidates on 'KYC App'.

Apart from the helping number 1950, the residents of Mumbai can also contact the Collector Mumbai Suburban Office- Toll-Free No. 18002682910, Office of Collector Mumbai City- Control Room No- 022-2082 2781, Election Control Room - 7977363304 and can visit the state election commission's website for any election-related information or help.

