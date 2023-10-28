LoP Vijay Wadettiwar: Deletion of Fadnavis' Video Signals Unlikelihood of His Return to Power

Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar | ANI

Mumbai: In response to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' video, in which he assured people that he would come back, being deleted from the state BJP's official account, Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar commented on Saturday that the deletion of the video indicates an acceptance of the fact that Fadnavis is unlikely to return to power. He also added that MVA is certain to regain power in the state in 2024.

"Within an hour of uploading it, the BJP deleted Fadnavis' video where he said he would come back. This means he is not coming back or returning to power. Two others are waiting there to take his place. All are preparing themselves even though they are unlikely to come to power," Wadettiwar said while interacting with the media.

Wadettiwar: MVA will make a comeback

"The current government stands on the support of the Speaker of the assembly. In 2024, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will make a comeback. No one will be able to stop us," he added.

The Leader of Opposition also said that the video was certainly not posted inadvertently, as is being said. "Something is certainly cooking," he added.

Wadettiwar also blamed the state government for the mess regarding Maratha reservation. "They had not taken the center into confidence even last time. While the situation is deteriorating over the issue of reservation, the center too is declining to intervene. This has happened due to the state government. If they are not able to grant reservation, they should resign," Wadettiwar said and asked why Jarange-Patil trusted the government in the first place for 40 days.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)