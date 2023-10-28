Speculation Surrounds Fadnavis' Potential Return as CM, BJP Clarifies Amidst Viral Video Controversy

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis |

Mumbai: Speculation about Devendra Fadnavis returning as Maharashtra Chief Minister stirred political circles in the state on Friday. The state BJP's official handle on the microblogging platform shared a video clip featuring Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, where he reassured party workers during the 2019 assembly elections that he would return to power, uttering his famous lines, 'Mi Punha Yein...' (I shall return). The accompanying text in the video stated, "I shall return for the creation of a New Maharashtra."

The video quickly went viral, sparking discussions and speculations within political circles about Fadnavis resuming the role of Maharashtra Chief Minister. This speculation emerged amidst criticism faced by CM Eknath Shinde for the handling of the Maratha quota stir and his recent visit to Delhi alongside Fadnavis, just before PM Modi's tour in Shirdi.

The prospect of Fadnavis returning to the Chief Minister's office was met with enthusiasm, especially among concerned BJP workers worried about the party's fate in the upcoming elections and the challenges posed by the ambitious allies in the current coalition government.

However, the party swiftly retracted the post, which was initially shared around 7 pm, in an effort to dispel political speculations.

"A social media executive operating the BJP's 'X' handle displayed overenthusiasm," clarified a senior party leader responsible for social media publicity.

The post was intended for another page and was inadvertently shared on the official X handle. The video, popular among party workers, is occasionally used on our social media platforms. No political significance should be attributed to this error," stated state BJP spokesperson Shweta Shalini.