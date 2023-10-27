‘Shinde, Fadnavis Want To Run Maharashtra & Mumbai From Gujarat’: Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray | Photo: PTI

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis want to run Maharashtra and Mumbai from Gujarat, Aaditya Thackeray said on Friday and appealed to people not to support the 'Maharashtra hater' alliance.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Yuva Sena president on Friday interacted with the media after inspecting the progress on Delisle road bridge. "We were about to rename this as Delay Road. But, then we pushed for it and got one of the lanes opened before the Ganpati. Now, the other lane too is expected to be complete by November 10," he said and added that the CM-DCM aren't seen on these sites as they are always busy visiting Delhi.

'Govt seems to care more for Gujarat': Aaditya

Thackeray further said that the government was expected to do something for Maharashtra, but, they seem to care more for Gujarat than for Maharashtra.

"Not just Vedanta, Foxconn, Bulkdrug Park, but they even took the Cricket World Cup final to Gujarat. Now, they are taking the diamond market there. This all happened before the Bullet Train came in. After the work on Bullet Train is complete this government may even plan to shift the Mantralaya to Gujarat," Thackeray added.

Later in a post on microblogging site X, he said that Shinde-Fadnavis wanted to run Maharashtra and Mumbai from Gujarat.

Thackeray also commented on the senate elections. "It is very clear now that this government is a coward. The MVA emerged victorious in the last elections. This time also we would have won all the 10 seats. Hence, they postponed the elections," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Thackeray also said he wonders about BJP workers, as of the 30 cabinet ministers only 6 belong to the original BJP. "Also, the appointments of state owned corporations are pending, guardian ministers' posts too have been given to others. Hence, I wonder what the BJP workers have got?" he asked.

Read Also Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray Dares CM Shinde For Open Debate On Why He Joined Hands With BJP

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)