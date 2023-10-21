Pune BJP Chief Dheeraj Ghate Labels Contractual Recruitment MVA's 'Sin'; AAP Distributes Sweets To Government Job Aspirants |

A day after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the revocation of a government order concerning the recruitment of staff on a contract basis by nine private agencies, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Pune organised a 'Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) maafi mango' protest at Goodluck Chowk on Saturday under the leadership of the party's city president, Dheeraj Ghate.

"During the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime, the contractual recruitment method was adopted on a large scale. Now, with the Mahayuti government in power, the leaders of MVA are claiming that this method is incorrect. The tradition of contract recruitment began during the Congress period and continued during the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government," stated Ghate.

Emphasising that contractual recruitment was the "sin" of the MVA, Ghate expressed that the party's protest was directed at Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, and other MVA leaders who, in his opinion, misled the people of Maharashtra on this issue.

Earlier on Friday, Fadnavis claimed that the first contractual recruitment took place in 2003 during the Congress-NCP government's tenure in Maharashtra. He stated, "Government resolutions (GRs) related to contractual hiring were issued during the 15-year rule of the Democratic Front (DF) coalition (1999-2014) when Congress leaders Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan led the government." However, the Congress leaders disputed this claim.

The decision to revoke the government order came in response to opposition parties' criticism of the Eknath Shinde administration regarding contractual recruitment.

AAP distributes sweets to government job aspirants

Following the cancellation of the contractual recruitment order, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Pune distributed sweets to government job aspirants in the Navi Peth area. Mukund Kirdat, AAP spokesperson, expressed, "This success is the result of the efforts of thousands of students, teachers, political and social workers who took to the streets. AAP actively participated in protests not only in Pune but also in other locations, organising demonstrations in collaboration with various organisations. The party also conducted a signature campaign."

Opposition spread false information on contractual recruitment GR, alleges Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday accused opposition parties of disseminating false information regarding the government order intended for the recruitment of staff on a contract basis. He remarked, "The Government Resolution (GR) was right, but the opposition deliberately spread false propaganda over it. There was a deliberate effort to create misunderstanding among the youth about this recruitment process. Several unfounded claims were made about this GR, such as people not being able to secure jobs and some losing their jobs."