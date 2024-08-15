 Logistic Policy To Generate ₹30k Crore Revenue, 15 Million Jobs, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde On Independence Day 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiLogistic Policy To Generate ₹30k Crore Revenue, 15 Million Jobs, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde On Independence Day 2024

Logistic Policy To Generate ₹30k Crore Revenue, 15 Million Jobs, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde On Independence Day 2024

Speaking on the occasion of Independence Day 2024, the CM Eknath Shinde highlighted new policies, projects and investments, boosting Maharashtra's development. The announcements are key considering the upcoming state assembly elections.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 02:07 PM IST
article-image
CM Eknath Shinde hoisted the tricolour at Mantralaya on Thursday | CMO

Mumbai, August 15: Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde hoisted the tricolour at Mantralaya building and the state government's Sahyadri Guest House on Thursday. He extended his wishes on Independence Day to the people of Maharashtra, all Indian citizens and Indians residing abroad.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM highlighted new policies, projects and investments, boosting Maharashtra's development. The announcements are key considering the upcoming state assembly elections. The polls are expected to be held in October or November 2024.

FPJ Shorts
Influencer Sarah Sarosh Apologises After Her 'Beauty Video' On Rape & Murder Case Goes Viral, Sparks Outrage
Influencer Sarah Sarosh Apologises After Her 'Beauty Video' On Rape & Murder Case Goes Viral, Sparks Outrage
Can Papaya Really Induce Periods? Know Facts, Causes And Solutions For Delayed Menstruation
Can Papaya Really Induce Periods? Know Facts, Causes And Solutions For Delayed Menstruation
Logistic Policy To Generate ₹30k Crore Revenue, 15 Million Jobs, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde On Independence Day 2024
Logistic Policy To Generate ₹30k Crore Revenue, 15 Million Jobs, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde On Independence Day 2024
Kavita Kaushik SLAMS Influencer Sarah Sarosh For Insensitive Video On Kolkata Doctor's Rape & Murder Case
Kavita Kaushik SLAMS Influencer Sarah Sarosh For Insensitive Video On Kolkata Doctor's Rape & Murder Case
Read Also
PM Modi's Independence Day Speech: Investors Of The World Want To Invest In India
article-image

Rs 30,000 crore revenue & 15 Million Jobs in 5 years

CM Eknath Shinde announced that his government has set a goal of 15 million employment generation in the state, adding that the state has also announced its logistic policy which will generate a revenue of Rs 30 thousand crore in the next five years.

Shinde highlighted that Maharashtra contributes 14 per cent of the nation's income and said that the state is committed to fulfilling PM Narendra Modi's dream for India to achieve a five trillion economy.

He also said that Maharashtra is attracting more foreign investments which will generate 2.5 lakh employment, adding that Maharashtra is at the top in the country for service and industry sectors.

Read Also
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde & Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Clash Over Stalled Files, Fueling Political...
article-image

CM Eknath Shinde also appealed to the citizens to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, to celebrate our Independence Day. The campaign was announced by PM Narendra Modi to remember our national heroes and motivate people to celebrate Independence Day.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Logistic Policy To Generate ₹30k Crore Revenue, 15 Million Jobs, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde...

Logistic Policy To Generate ₹30k Crore Revenue, 15 Million Jobs, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde...

Independence Day 2024: Mumbai Schools, Cultural Groups, & Communities Embrace I-Day With Diverse...

Independence Day 2024: Mumbai Schools, Cultural Groups, & Communities Embrace I-Day With Diverse...

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde & Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Clash Over Stalled Files, Fueling Political...

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde & Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Clash Over Stalled Files, Fueling Political...

Mumbai: Chandivali Residents Allege 'Pressure Cooker Scam' As BMC Funds Sena's Election Campaign

Mumbai: Chandivali Residents Allege 'Pressure Cooker Scam' As BMC Funds Sena's Election Campaign

Maharashtra: Navghar Police Seize ₹3 Crore Mephedrone From Suspicious Bolero During Independence...

Maharashtra: Navghar Police Seize ₹3 Crore Mephedrone From Suspicious Bolero During Independence...