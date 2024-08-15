PM Modi's Independence Day Speech: Investors Of The World Want To Invest In India

India ushered in the realm of jubilant celebration as the nation marks its 78th Independence day on August 15.

As per tradition, on this day of national importance, the nation's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, delivered his historic speech from the Mughal-era Red Fort.

Cooperation and Coordination

In his speech, the holder of the most consequential office made some important announcements and instated a vision for the time to come.

PM Modi touched upon the matter of investment and expanding business opportunities. In his speech, the PM said, "Today, many big companies and investors around the world want to invest in India. This is a golden opportunity."

The Prime Minister also touched upon the factor of co-operative federalism, an issue that has often turned into an issue of intense discourse. He called for cooperation between states. He added, "I urge the State governments to make clear policies to attract investors and give assurance of good governance and law and order situation to them. There should be competition between States to attract maximum investors."

Making Policies According Global Standards

Touting for a more globally orientated role for the nation of over 1.4 billion, the PM also said, " Their policies should be changed or be moulded as per global requirements."

The PM also touched upon the matter of India's growing capabilities in the manufacturing realm. He remarked, "We are becoming self-reliant in the defence sector. Today, we have our own identity in defence equipment manufacturing. India is emerging as a defence manufacturing hub."

It is to be noted that the PM and his government have often touted and proclaimed India to be on the path to becoming a 5-trillion-dollar economy or in some cases, en route to becoming one of the top three largest economies in the world. The government has also expressed a greater desire to transform India into a global player or' superpower'.

This was Prime Minister Modi's 11th speech from the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day.