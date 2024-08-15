 Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde & Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Clash Over Stalled Files, Fueling Political Tension
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra CM Eknath Shinde & Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Clash Over Stalled Files, Fueling Political Tension

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde & Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Clash Over Stalled Files, Fueling Political Tension

It is being alleged that NCP ministers’ files are being stalled at the CM’s office; some files have been stuck at the Chief Minister’s Office for as long as six months, is the buzz in the corridors of Mantralaya.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 11:36 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: When the current chief minister, Eknath Shinde, decided to part ways with Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in June 2022, accompanied by several MLAs, the reason for the split was that the NCP, one of the three partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, under the then Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s leadership, was stalling projects in their constituencies and this was detrimental to the Shiv Sena’s growth. But the Ajit Pawar factor was not to be brushed off summarily. Later on, he too left the MVA, accompanied by a bunch of MLAs from Sharad Pawar’s camp, and joined hands with the BJP and the Shinde Sena.

Allegations Made

FPJ Shorts
Chhava Teaser Unveiled At Stree 2 Screening: Vicky Kaushal ROARS As Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj (VIDEO)
Chhava Teaser Unveiled At Stree 2 Screening: Vicky Kaushal ROARS As Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj (VIDEO)
'May We Keep Flying Our Tricolor high Wherever We Go': Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir & Other Indian Athletes Wish The Entire Nation On 78th Independence Day
'May We Keep Flying Our Tricolor high Wherever We Go': Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir & Other Indian Athletes Wish The Entire Nation On 78th Independence Day
China's Economic Recovery Dragged Down By Property Slump And Weak Consumption In July
China's Economic Recovery Dragged Down By Property Slump And Weak Consumption In July
'Huge Market For Gaming': PM Modi In His Independence Day Speech
'Huge Market For Gaming': PM Modi In His Independence Day Speech

Once again, the Shinde Sena found themselves on the same side as Ajit Pawar and they had no choice in the matter. But as time passed, the parties concerned appeared to have moved on. However, now, it is being alleged that NCP ministers’ files are being stalled at the CM’s office; some files have been stuck at the Chief Minister’s Office for as long as six months, is the buzz in the corridors of Mantralaya.

Read Also
Rohit Pawar Reacts To Ajit Pawar's 'Regret Fielding Sunetra In Baramati' Remark, Says 'Similar...
article-image

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Refuses To Pass A File Ahead

On Tuesday, when the state cabinet meeting was underway, a file, purportedly from the urban development department led by the CM, was moved before Deputy CM Ajit Pawar for approval. He refused to pass it, saying he had not gone through it. The CM reportedly replied that he too had signed files moved by Pawar without seeing them.

Despite the CM’s argument, Pawar sternly said he would not sign off on files without going through them first. CM Shinde reportedly said he too would not sign files submitted by Pawar’s office. The Cabinet was predictably taken aback by the war of words. Then one of Shinde’s ministers, Health Minister Tanaji Sawant, said many files submitted by his department were stuck at Pawar’s office.

Read Also
Maharashtra: DCM Devendra Fadnavis And Ajit Pawar Assure No Reclamation Of Funds Under Ladki Bahin...
article-image

Sources close to the NCP say a number of files moved by their party ministers have not been approved by the CM, which has led to some uneasiness among Ajit Pawar supporters. No one from either side is ready to come on record, due to the unwritten code of maintaining secrecy, but the walls of Mantralaya can scarcely conceal the churning within.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde & Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Clash Over Stalled Files, Fueling Political...

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde & Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Clash Over Stalled Files, Fueling Political...

Mumbai: Chandivali Residents Allege 'Pressure Cooker Scam' As BMC Funds Sena's Election Campaign

Mumbai: Chandivali Residents Allege 'Pressure Cooker Scam' As BMC Funds Sena's Election Campaign

Maharashtra: Navghar Police Seize ₹3 Crore Mephedrone From Suspicious Bolero During Independence...

Maharashtra: Navghar Police Seize ₹3 Crore Mephedrone From Suspicious Bolero During Independence...

Independence Day 2024: Mumbai Mantralaya Flag Hoisting Ceremony To Cause Traffic And Parking...

Independence Day 2024: Mumbai Mantralaya Flag Hoisting Ceremony To Cause Traffic And Parking...

Maratha Reservation: Government Should Not Yield To Quota Agitation & Must Uphold Rule Of Law, Says...

Maratha Reservation: Government Should Not Yield To Quota Agitation & Must Uphold Rule Of Law, Says...