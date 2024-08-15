Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde & Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Clash Over Stalled Files, Fueling Political Tension

Mumbai: When the current chief minister, Eknath Shinde, decided to part ways with Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in June 2022, accompanied by several MLAs, the reason for the split was that the NCP, one of the three partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, under the then Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s leadership, was stalling projects in their constituencies and this was detrimental to the Shiv Sena’s growth. But the Ajit Pawar factor was not to be brushed off summarily. Later on, he too left the MVA, accompanied by a bunch of MLAs from Sharad Pawar’s camp, and joined hands with the BJP and the Shinde Sena.

Allegations Made

Once again, the Shinde Sena found themselves on the same side as Ajit Pawar and they had no choice in the matter. But as time passed, the parties concerned appeared to have moved on. However, now, it is being alleged that NCP ministers’ files are being stalled at the CM’s office; some files have been stuck at the Chief Minister’s Office for as long as six months, is the buzz in the corridors of Mantralaya.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Refuses To Pass A File Ahead

On Tuesday, when the state cabinet meeting was underway, a file, purportedly from the urban development department led by the CM, was moved before Deputy CM Ajit Pawar for approval. He refused to pass it, saying he had not gone through it. The CM reportedly replied that he too had signed files moved by Pawar without seeing them.

Despite the CM’s argument, Pawar sternly said he would not sign off on files without going through them first. CM Shinde reportedly said he too would not sign files submitted by Pawar’s office. The Cabinet was predictably taken aback by the war of words. Then one of Shinde’s ministers, Health Minister Tanaji Sawant, said many files submitted by his department were stuck at Pawar’s office.

Sources close to the NCP say a number of files moved by their party ministers have not been approved by the CM, which has led to some uneasiness among Ajit Pawar supporters. No one from either side is ready to come on record, due to the unwritten code of maintaining secrecy, but the walls of Mantralaya can scarcely conceal the churning within.