Maharashtra: DCM Devendra Fadnavis And Ajit Pawar Assure No Reclamation Of Funds Under Ladki Bahin Scheme Amid Controversy

Maharashtra DCM Devendra Fadnavis and NCP Chief Ajit Pawar | X | PTI

Mumbai: DCM Devendra Fadnavis and DCM Ajit Pawar clarified that money distributed under Ladki Bahin Scheme will not be taken back from beneficiaries. It is a gift of 'Bhau beej' to the sisters and no one can take it back once it is credited to the sister's account. Both of them were speaking at Jalgaon where a Ladki Bahin scheme program was organised.

Pawar and Fadnavis made the statement on the backdrop of Amravati MLA Ravi Rana, And Koregaon MLA Mahesh Shinde who threatened women in his constituency that if they won't give blessings to him and the government in the upcoming assembly election, money given under Majhi Bahin Yojana will be taken back. On Tuesday, Supriya Sule also dared Ravi Rana to take back money.

Fadnavis stated, Some people will say we are offering bribes, while others claim we are buying votes. To those making such accusations, should remember 'no one can buy a sister’s love'. if situation arises she will remain hungry but She will ensure her brother is fed. Claims that we are asking for Rs1,500 back are absurd. We do not reclaim the BhauBeej gifts we give.”

He continued by asserting that no one, not even a powerful individual, can halt this scheme. Stated Fadanvis. Fadnavis emphasized the goal of empowering women, stating, “Our decision is to empower women, and once they are empowered, Maharashtra will never fall behind. The Chief Minister made the right decision, as our women’s savings groups repay every single penny they receive.”

He noted, “When money is in the hands of women, it is used effectively. However, when money is in men’s hands, its destination can be uncertain.”

Ajit Pawar said " We have not brought schemes when the elections are on the corner. We spoke with poor womens and organisations working for women and brought schemes for women. opposition parties are asking from where we will bring money for the schemes but we have made the proper arrangement. We want to continue these schemes for a long time."

"I here want to make it clear that please don't believe in fake narratives spread by the opposition. No one will take back money from you after credit in your account under the Ladki Bahin scheme." Said Pawar.

CM Eknath Shinde also warned Ravi Rana not to make such statements in public. We should not give issues to opposition parties to create controversies. said CM Shinde in the cabinet meeting.

According to sources, discussions were held in the cabinet meeting where leaders like Aditi Tatkare and Gulabrao Patil strongly objected to the statement of Ravi Rana. They said the government is implementing the ladki bahin scheme effectively in such a situation statements of ruling party MLAs would ruin the purpose of the schemes.