 Mumbai: DCM Devendra Fadnavis Terms Opposition Parties As 'Step Brothers' While Defending Ladki Bahin Scheme Amid Criticism
Fadnavis alleged opposition parties have criticised the Ladki Bahin scheme since its announcement and they were scared about the success of the scheme.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 01:25 AM IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File

DCM Devendra Fadnavis termed opposition parties as 'Step Brothers' of women of Maharashtra. Fadnavis alleged opposition parties have criticised the Ladki Bahin scheme since its announcement and they were scared about the success of the scheme. 

"Ladki Bahin scheme has brought opposition parties in trouble. Every day they are making statements to defame the scheme. Firstly, They went to the high court and challenged the scheme and lost the case. Now, They alleged there is no money for the scheme. How fake are these people one side criticised the scheme and on the other side erected posters with their photos to claim the scheme." alleged Fadanvis.

‘Votes Being Bought With Ladki Bahin Scheme,'Say Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray In Thane
The state Government has introduced a Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme for the poor women under the scheme Rs 1500 will be credited to the bank account of poor women every month. The scheme was  copied from Madhya Pradesh. The BJP government had won the election with maximum seats in the state assembly election after implementing Scheme Ladli Behana. But opposition parties are levelling new allegations everyday on the scheme. They claimed the scheme was introduced in the election only. After the  election the scheme will be shut. They also alleged that there is no money in the state coffer to distribute money. They also raised questions on the slow process of enrolling names of the women in the scheme. 

Aurangabad: Women Flood Setu Kendras for Ladki Bahin Scheme
According to the state government the first installment of the scheme will be debited on the women's account on August 17. Government claimed it as Rakshabandhan gift to poor women of the state.

Mumbai: DCM Devendra Fadnavis Terms Opposition Parties As 'Step Brothers' While Defending Ladki...

Mumbai: DCM Devendra Fadnavis Terms Opposition Parties As 'Step Brothers' While Defending Ladki...

