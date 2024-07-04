Aurangabad: Women Flood Setu Kendras for Ladki Bahin Scheme |

The state government has recently announced the Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin scheme for women and the women throng to the Setu Kendras to gain the residence, domicile, income and other certificates. Although the government has relaxed some of these conditions of submitting the certificates for the scheme, still the crowd at the centres does not seem to cease.

The women can be seen in long queues at the Setu centres since morning. The administration is falling short in implementing the government orders regarding the scheme. As a result, the women are facing financial and mental pressures. The similar situation was seen on the second day after the announcement of the scheme on Wednesday.

Under the state government's 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' announced last week in the budget, eligible women will be given ₹1,500 per month.

Collector warns centre operators

Meanwhile, district collector Dilip Swami has appealed to the women not to crowd at the setu kendras. He has also warned the operators of the centres that their permission will be withdrawn if they incur more money from the prescribed money from the women. Some women claimed that they were demanded ₹1,000 for getting the certificates by the agents.

Many women had the address of their native villages on the Aadhar cards and hence they are asked to bring the rent agreement. It is very expensive for them to get the rent agreement. They are asked to bring the agreement after standing for around 3 to 4 hours in the queue and hence they have to face severe mental inconvenience. It was found that the information about the relaxation of the certificates for the scheme has not reached the beneficiary women and hence they had to stand for three to four hours in the queues to get the certificates.

The women beneficiaries will not have to submit the income certificates now, instead they will have to attach the copy of the orange or yellow ration card along with the application. Instead of a domicile, they will have to attach the school leaving certificate, birth certificate or Xerox copy of the election card. The last day for the application is August 31.

The women will get the benefit of the scheme from July, 2024 onwards. Those women who do not have bank accounts should open a zero balance account in the banks. The beneficiaries will get the benefit until the government does not cancel the scheme. The minimum income of the beneficiaries should be below ₹2.5 lakh. The income certificate will have to be attached every year for getting the benefits.