'I'll Arrest You': Pune Traffic Police Officer Threatens Man; Video Goes Viral | Video Screengrab

A traffic police officer was caught threatening a man with arrest in Pune's Shivajinagar area. The video of this incident has gone viral on social media.

According to a local media report, the man had parked his vehicle on the side of the road, waiting for his friend to arrive. As he waited, the traffic police officer and a towing crane arrived and began towing his vehicle. The man protested, and his friend arrived just as the vehicle was being towed. They requested the officer to accept the fine and leave the vehicle, explaining they were in a hurry.

Watch Video:

However, the officer insisted they retrieve the vehicle from the police station. The duo pleaded repeatedly, explaining they were heading to work and would be late. The situation escalated when the officer grabbed the man by his collar. When one of the men challenged the officer's authority to arrest him, he responded, "I'll show you how I can arrest you. I'll show you what I can do."

Meanwhile, two friends of the crane crew arrived and began assaulting the two men. They threatened that if the men reported the incident to the police, they would file a case against them for obstructing government work. Despite this, the two men went to the police station. There, they faced further pressure, with officers telling them that filing a complaint would result in a counter-complaint against them, the report added.