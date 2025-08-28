 Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Inside Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja’s Donation Counting Process | Video
Garlands made of currency notes were seen placed in the counting area, along with stacks of cash and foreign currency, including US dollars, contributed by devotees.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 03:51 PM IST
The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal in Mumbai has begun counting the donations received on the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. The iconic Mandal, which attracts lakhs of devotees each year, had three donation boxes placed for offerings on the opening day.

#WATCH | Mumbai: The donations received on the first day of the Ganesh Chaturthi Festival 2025 are being counted at Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.

Mangesh Dattaram Dalvi, Treasurer, says, "This is the first day's box. Now the counting is just starting. There are… pic.twitter.com/AYyKTVvYHy

— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2025

By Thursday, one of the boxes had been opened and the process of counting was underway with nearly 80 people involved. Garlands made of currency notes were seen placed in the counting area, along with stacks of cash and foreign currency, including US dollars, contributed by devotees.

Mangesh Dattaram Dalvi, Treasurer of the Mandal, said, “This is the first day’s box. Now the counting is just starting. There are three boxes. So far, one box has been opened. 80 people are here for the counting. Last year, we got 48 lakh rupees on the first day.”

Ganesh Utsav 2023 In Mumbai: A Blend of Tradition, Creativity, And Social Messages This Festive...
article-image

Dalvi also explained how the donations are utilised once the 10-day festival concludes. “From the donation we receive during all 10 days we use the money for running free dining centre, library, its also used for the operations of people who can’t afford,” he told ANI.

The Lalbaugcha Raja has long been regarded as Mumbai’s most popular Ganesh idol, drawing massive crowds throughout the festival. Devotees often wait for hours in serpentine queues for a glimpse or darshan, while many also express their devotion through generous monetary contributions.

With such large volumes of offerings received each year, the counting process has become a detailed and organised operation. Last year’s first-day collection of ₹48 lakh set a significant benchmark, and expectations are high for this year’s figures, considering the growing number of visitors and the symbolic importance of the Mandal.

