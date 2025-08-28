 Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2025: Gigantic 800 Kg Modak Offered To Girgaoncha Raja, Recognised As World's BIggest Modak Made With Traditional Ingredients; VIDEO
In an extravagant sweet treat, a giant 800kg modak was offered to Girgaoncha Raja as a part of the Ganeshotsav celebrations. This sweet dish was recognised by the World Record Book of India as the biggest modak made from traditional ingredients.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
A record-breaking 800kg modak offered to Girgaoncha Raja during Ganeshotsav 2025 in Mumbai | Image Source: Instagram & PTI

On Thursday, an extraordinary modak weighing 800kg was offered to Lord Ganesha at Girgaoncha Raja by Fortune Foods. The modak, made out of gram flour, sugar, milk and mawa was officially recognised by the World Record Book of India as the ‘biggest modak using traditional ingredients’.

Devotion Meets Grandeur At Girgaoncha Raja

Ganesh Lingayat, secretary of Girgaon Cha Raja mandal, said, “Girgaon Cha Raja has always been about devotion and community. This year, the unveiling of the biggest modak by Fortune brought a new dimension of joy to our celebrations. It was a historic moment that blended tradition with grandeur and brought delight to thousands of devotees.”

Fortune Foods Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi At Scale

Mukesh Mishra, joint president of sales and marketing at AWL Agri Business Ltd, said, “At the heart of every Indian festival lies food, and for Ganesh Chaturthi, modak is the most treasured delicacy. By creating the biggest modak with traditional ingredients, we wanted to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at scale while honouring our heritage. We also understand that every region in India celebrates festivals in its own unique way, from Ganesh Chaturthi in Maharashtra to Durga Puja in Bengal, and Fortune’s role is to connect with these traditions in a meaningful and authentic manner.”

Girgaoncha Raja: Tradition With A Modern Touch

Established in 1928, Girgaon Cha Raja is one of Mumbai’s oldest and most revered sarvajanik Ganesh mandals, renowned for its eco-friendly clay idol and emphasis on tradition over spectacle. This year, the unveiling of the record-breaking modak added a fresh wave of excitement, reinforcing the timeless role of food in bringing people together during festivals.

