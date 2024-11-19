Koregaon, Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena's Mahesh Sambhajiraje Set To Take On NCP's Shashikant Jaywant Shinde

Koregaon, Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 are fast approaching, drawing widespread attention to the high-stakes contest. The ruling Mahayuti alliance, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena - Shinde faction) and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) and Ajit Pawar (NCP), will take on the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), headed by Sharad Pawar (NCP - Sharad Pawar faction) and Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena - UBT faction). Koregaon, a key constituency in Satara District, has become a focal point of interest.

Koregaon is one of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is seat number 257 and is located in Satara District. This general category seat is currently represented by Mahesh Sambhajiraje Shinde from the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) faction. Koregaon has been a stronghold of the NCP since 1999, which was captured by Shiv Sena in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

Key Candidates

There are a total of 17 candidates in fray for the Koregaon assembly seat. The key candidates in the elections are Mahesh Sambhajiraje Shinde from the Shiv Sena who is being backed by the MahaYuti and Shashikant Jaywant Shinde from the NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction. Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) has also fielded its candidate from the seat, Chandrakant Janu Kamble.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019 Results

In Maharashtra Legislative Assembly 2019 elections, Mahesh Sambhajiraje Shinde managed to get 101487 votes and defeated Shashikant Jaywantrao Shinde of NCP in a close contest. Shashikant Shinde managed to get 95255 votes in the elections.

Koregaon Legislative Assembly Constituency:

Koregaon is one of the eight assemblies in the Satara district. These assemblies are - 255 - Phaltan (SC), 256 - Wai, 257 - Koregaon, 258 - Man, 259 - Karad North, 260 - Karad South, 261 - Patan, 262 - Satara.

Current situation in Maharashtra assembly:

The ruling alliance in Maharashtra currently has 202 MLAs. Among these, BJP holds 102 seats, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) has 40, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has 38, and other parties have 24.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has 69 seats. Congress has 37, Shiv Sena (UBT faction) has 16, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) has 12, and other parties hold six. There are also 15 vacant seats.

Election Dates And Results:

Elections will be held in the Koregaon assembly constituency on November 20, as all the 288 assembly seats in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 will go for vote on the same date on Wednesday. The results for the elections will be announced on Friday (November 23) along with Jharkhand Assembly Elections results.