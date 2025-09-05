 Maharashtra FYJC Admissions: Over 2.97 Lakh Students Enrol For FYJC In Mumbai; Commerce Tops Preferences; Special Round Extended Till September 9
Maharashtra’s FYJC admissions show a clear tilt towards Commerce, with Mumbai alone recording 2.97 lakh Class XI enrolments and 1.49 lakh opting for Commerce. Statewide, Science leads with 6.65 lakh admissions, Commerce has 2.95 lakh, and Arts 3.51 lakh, with Pune topping Science and Sambhajinagar leading Arts.

Updated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 10:49 AM IST
Maharashtra FYJC Admissions | Official Website

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions: The Maharashtra First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission has seen a definite shift towards the Commerce stream, with Mumbai and surrounding districts leading the way. Despite colleges beginning classes on August 11, admissions are still underway, prompting authorities to open another special round.

Mumbai Leads Total Enrolments

Mumbai, which includes Palghar, Raigad, and Thane, has turned out to be the largest hub with 2.97 lakh students opting for Class XI till now. Of these, Commerce leads in the city, almost 1.49 lakh students have opted for the stream, followed by 1.1 lakh in Science. A mere 36,356 students in Mumbai have taken up Arts.

Statewide, a whopping 6.59 lakh students applied under the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for Mumbai City and Suburban colleges, of which 1.95 lakh seats were filled. However, only 1.05 lakh students have accepted their seats.

Statewide Stream Preferences

Commerce remains the top draw statewide with 2,95,442 admissions, followed by Science (6,65,295) and Arts (3,51,696). At the district level, Pune remains at the top of Science enrollments (1,28,190), and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has seen highest Arts admissions (55,545).

IGNOU Tops NIRF 2025 Rankings In Open Universities Category
Some other figures of interest:

Pune: 2,31,514

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 1,62,031

Nashik: 1,46,233

Nagpur: 1,34,433

Special 'Open to All' Round Extended

To provide scope for students yet to secure seats, the Directorate of Education has declared yet another 'Open to All' round from September 3 to 9. This is in addition to the earlier August 29 round, where seats were provided to 38,853 students in streams. Officials explain that this second extension is designed to prevent any eligible student from being left behind.

