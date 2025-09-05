Mumbai: Versova Police Constable Falls Victim To Cyber Fraud As Scammers Drain Account And Avail Loans Worth ₹1.3 Lakh

Representational image

Mumbai: A constable attached to the Versova police station became a victim of cyber fraud after fraudsters siphoned money from his account and even availed consumer loans in his name to buy mobile phones.

Cyber Fraud Leaves Policeman With Negative Balance

Constable Jadhav, 39, realised something was wrong on August 5 when he received a text alert about Rs11,702 being debited from his bank account. He rushed to the HDFC bank and discovered that two loans worth a total of Rs1.3 lakh had also been taken against his account details. The fraud left his account with a negative balance of Rs9.6 lakh. The scammer used Jadhav’s banking information to buy two mobile phones.