Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP's Ravi Kishan Leads Roadshows In Kalyan And Bhiwandi; Campaigns For Sulbha Gaikwad, Mahesh Chaughule

Ravi Kishan campaigns for BJP candidates Sulbha Gaikwad and Mahesh Chaughule in vibrant Kalyan and Bhiwandi roadshows | File Photo

Thane: During the Maharashtra assembly elections campaign, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Gorakhpur constituency and actor Ravi Kishan on Sunday campaigned in support of party candidate Sulbha Gaikwad and Mahesh Chaghule, who are contesting from the Kalyan East Assembly constituency and Bhiwandi West Assembly constituency.

In Bhiwandi, the road show started from Rajnoli naka and ended at Bhandari Chowk in Bhiwandi. Whereas in Kalyan, the road show started from Avadh Ramlila Committee and ended at Mhatre Naka, Katemanivali Naka, Nana Pawshe Chowk, Janata Bank, and Kali Mata Mandir.

Kishan appealed to the people of Kalyan and Bhiwandi, urging them to vote for Sulbha Gaikwad, Mahesh Chaughule who are Mahayuti candidates for development and security. kishan further appealed to people's came together and voted for Mahayuti's candidates setting aside caste and religion. He said that BJP's only one "Mantra" "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas".

During the event, MP Ravi Kishan spoke in Bhojpuri style to the people of Bhiwandi and Kalyan. He appealed to all North Indian voters that Sanatan Dharma can be saved by BJP only. A huge crowd gathered during his road show. Kishan said, 'I came from 1700 km away to meet all of you for my dear brother Mahesh Chaughule and sister Sulabha.

Ravi Kishan appealed to all North Indian brothers and fans, believing that you will cast your votes for my brother Mahesh Chaugule and sister Sulabha to win with a huge majority.

MP Ravi Kishan said, "The face of PM Modi is to protect safety and security for women (Beti and Bahan) and achieve constituency development, which is solely led by PM Modi." He said that 30,000 crore development work has been is being carried out in the Gorakhpur constituency.