 Ambernath Tragedy: Mother Kills 3-Year-Old Daughter, Dies By Suicide After Nephew’s Death
Ambernath Tragedy: Mother Kills 3-Year-Old Daughter, Dies By Suicide After Nephew’s Death

Police suspect that Rajkumari killed her daughter before ending her own life, driven by severe mental trauma following the death of her nephew in Uttar Pradesh a few days earlier.

NK GuptaUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 10:58 PM IST
In a tragic incident in Ambernath, Thane, a three-year-old girl was killed by her mother, who later died by suicide by hanging herself at home. Police said the mother took the extreme step after suffering immense trauma over the recent death of her eight-year-old nephew.

Victims Identified

The deceased have been identified as Rajkumari Achchelal Nishad (26) and her three-year-old daughter. The family lived in Shrikrushna Nagar, Ambernath, after moving from Uttar Pradesh about two years ago. Rajkumari’s husband, Achchelal, worked in a private company and supported the family while they stayed in a rented room.

Horrific Discovery by Husband

The incident occurred between Friday and Saturday when Achchelal was at work. On returning home on Saturday morning, he found the house locked. After repeated knocks went unanswered, he alerted neighbors, broke open the door, and discovered his wife and daughter hanging from the ceiling. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Mental Trauma Cited as Motive

Police suspect that Rajkumari killed her daughter before ending her own life, driven by severe mental trauma following the death of her nephew in Uttar Pradesh a few days earlier. She had recently returned to Ambernath after attending the last rites and had reportedly stopped eating meals since then.

Police Statement and Investigation

Ramesh Patil, senior police inspector of Shivaji Nagar police station, said, "We rushed to the spot after receiving information. We found a toddler and her mother hanging from a ceiling hook with a saree. They were pulled down and taken to the hospital, where they were declared dead. Our preliminary investigation suggests that the mother first killed her daughter before taking her own life. An FIR under the charge of murder has been registered against the mother. Further investigation is underway."

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

