Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Chief Electoral Officer S Chokkalingam Completes Preparations For Polling Day For Over 9.70 Cr Voters

S. Chokkalingam, the Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra | Photo: https://ceoelection.maharashtra.gov.in/ceo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer has completed the preparations for voting for the state assembly general election 2024 on November 20. Arrangements have been made to vote at over 1 lakh polling stations for more than 9.70 crore voters in the state.

The state assembly general election 2024 for 288 assembly constituencies and Nanded Lok Sabha by-election will be held on November 20 in single phase from 7am to 6pm. The chief electoral officer has completed the arrangements for voting at 1,00,427 polling stations including 241 auxiliary polling stations for over 9.70 crore voters in the state.

Maharashtra CEO has listed 990 polling stations in critical category and Central Reserve Police Force units have been deployed at these sensitive stations. The administration will implement webcasting process in 67,557 polling stations during the assembly general election. Adequately trained polling staff and officers have been provided for the smooth conduct of the election.

Maharashtra has 9.70 crore voters, including 5 crore male, 4.69 crore women and 6,101 transgender voters. A total of 1.64 lakh ballot units, 1.19 lakh control units and 1.28 lakh VVPAT machines will be used for the elections, Maharashtra CEO had stated.

The inspection of EVM and VVPAT provided at the polling station has been completed and their randomization has also been done. Across 288 constituencies, 4.136 candidates will contest the elections.

The Election Commission of India has appointed 142 General Observer, 41 Police Observer and 72 Expenditure Observer for the elections. Moreover, 146 additional counting inspectors will be present for counting of votes in 288 constituencies.

The CEO also mentioned that a total of Rs 655.53 crores of seizures have been made by the law enforcement agencies across state, including Rs 153.01 crore cash, Rs 68.63 crore worth of liquor, Rs 72 crore worth of drugs and Rs 282 crore worth of precious metals among others.

56,604 firearms have been accumulated before the elections out of the total 78,267 firearms issued in the state. While 235 weapons have been confiscated by the agenciess, 2,206 illegal weapons have been seized across the state.

Out of the 8,386 complaints regarding violation of code of conduct were received on the C-Vigil app, 8,353 complaints were resolved. Out of 13,807 complaints on the NGSP portal, 9,132 have been resolved during this period.

Out of all the applications received in the state, 86,462 voters above 85 years of age as well as disabled voters were provided the facility of home voting till November 16. Ramps and wheelchair facilities have been made available at polling stations for disabled voters.

S. Chokkalingam, the Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra said that all preparations have been made for the Assembly General Election 2024 in the state has appealed to all voters to come forward to vote in large numbers in this election.