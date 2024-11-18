Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar's Last War Cry, Says 'Defeat The Traitors'

Sharad Pawar | ANI

Pune: “Defeat them, defeat them, defeat them,” was the loud and emotional call of NCP founder Sharad Pawar, at one of his last rallies in the final phase of campaigning for the 2024 assembly elections. Ironically, this call was to trounce none other than his own former colleagues and close associates ~ NCP leaders Dilip Walse-Patil and other members of his nephew Ajit Pawar's NCP - contesting from various seats in the western Maharashtra region.

Just over a year ago, nobody could have imagined Sharad Pawar holding political campaign rallies against his own trusted lieutenants in his battle -against the BJP in this politically volatile region - Ajit Pawar, Dilip Walse-Patil and others; however, poll fever has gripped people to the extent that they have been sloganeering at the top of their voices.

A Stronghold Of The Pawar Family

Historically, western Maharashtra has been the Pawar family stronghold. More than ten years ago, the battle was between Sharad Pawar's NCP and Sonia Gandhi's Congress party, for the control of not just assembly constituencies but dominance in all the sugar cooperative factories, credit societies, banks, educational institutions, and other public bodies. With the rise of Narendra Modi, the BIP made inroads and took pole position in many of the 70 constituencies of western Maharashtra.

In the assembly battle of 2024, the BJP has managed to bring Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit to their side and this has introduced an emotional element in the contest on Pawar's home turf, Pune, and other districts in the region.

On Sunday, Sharad Pawar was seen campaigning in the Ambegaon-Junnar area, home of his former personal assistant and former speaker of Maharashtra assembly Dilip WalsePatil. It seemed like Sharad Pawar was in a no-holds-barred fight against his former trusted deputy. “These people have broken your trust. They have gone with the party against whom we fought all our lives. Farmers are in distress, youngsters have no jobs, and women are unsafe in our state today. How can these betrayers be in power and ask you for votes, defeat them,” Pawar said in a high-pitched speech at his rally in the constituency. The audience cheered and applauded.

On his part, Ajit Pawar too has not left a stone unturned. Erstwhile colleagues of the Pawars say Ajit could never be seen going to the remotest villages of Baramati constituency but this time, he has been seen going to each and every village in the constituency and meeting every voter. “You have been supporting me for over three decades. I have delivered results, and I have brought as much development as possible. There may have been political decisions but my bond with you is constant, I will never forget how you have been with me. I am your humble servant,” Ajit said at a rally in Baramati, with tears in his eyes.

“People have never seen the Pawars, especially Ajit Pawar, getting emotional in his campaign ever before. Everyone seems to be talking about this change in the Pawars,” according to old acquaintances of the family.

About The Battle In Baramati

For the past several years, the battle in Baramati has been between Sharad Pawar's NCP and the BJP. It has always been a skirmish over practical issues. Water supply, roads, infrastructure, and electricity being delivered to every part of the constituency, and the voters supporting the Pawar family in return, was the practical ‘give-and-take’ in Baramati. This time, because of the division in the family, the fight has become emotional. Leaders are seen speaking about their bonding with voters, their relations, and their feelings. Similar speeches are happening in Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur districts. Whether the emotional pitch pays off for the uncle or the nephew, only counting days will tell.