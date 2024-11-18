Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Will Shut Down MMRDA If It's Found Working Against Mumbai's Interests,' Says Shiv Sena-UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray | File Photo

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray has warned that after the formation of MVA government, he will shut down the MMRDA if it is found working against Mumbai’s interests. "I will direct MMRDA to work cutside Mumbai's jurisdiction, If you stand in the way of the autonomy of the BMC, I may shut down the MMRDA."

In a rousing address to supporters at a joint rally organised by the Maha Vikas Aghadi the BKC grounds on Sunday, Uddhav launched a seathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accusing them of looting' Mumbai and diminishing the city's importance. Thackeray, invoking the names of historical figures like Shivaji Maharaj, Jyotiba Phule, Shashu Maharaj, and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, pledged that he would not allow Modi, Shah, or any corporate tycoon to take control of Mumbai.

“Modi and Shah cannot separate Mumbai from Maharashtra, so they are trying to undermine the city’s importance,” he declared. He asked Fadnavis to "abandon the slogan of ‘Batenge to Katenge' and warned, “If you attack or loot Mumbai, we will cut you."

Accusation Made By Shiv Sena-UBT Chief Against Mahayuti Govt

Thackeray accused the ruling Mahayuti government of doling out large tracts of land to private builders. He promised that ifhis alliance came to power, one of their first acts would be to nullify the government resolutions {GRs) related to such projects. “We will scrap one such redevelopment plan in the first cabinet meeting” he declared.

Shiv Sena-UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray On MMRDA

Further, he threatened to dismantle the Mumbal Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) if it hindered the city’s progress. In his speech, Thackeray expressed strong opposition to the BJP's economic plans for Mumbai, alleging that the Union government's blueprint for the city involves giving away its prime land to private builders. "We earned Mumbai with our blood and sweat," he asserted.

Shiv Sena-UBT Chief On Large Number Of Hoarding Across Mumbai & The State

Targeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the BJP over the large number of hoardings across Mumbai and the state, Thackeray sarcastically remarked, “After seeing these hoardings, you can guess how much money has been looted from Maharashtra’s coffers. Even Shinde has put up more hoardings than the BJP.”

Speaking on the issue of businesses moving to Gujarat, Thackeray clarified, “I have no personal issue with Gujaratis, but Modi and Shah are creating divisions between them and other states, which will take a long time to undo. Gujaratis should tell Modi to stop looting Mumbai.”

Thackeray also referenced recent comments by BJP leader Pankaja Munde, who claimed that 90,000 booth observers had been brought to Mumbai from Gujarat to monitor election booths. Thackeray questioned the need for such a large number of observers and urged the Election Commission to investigate who was funding them. The Shiv Sena leader further alleged that under Modi's leadership, Mumbai has become a safe haven for “corrupt, thugs, and traitors”.