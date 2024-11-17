Vikhroli, Maharashtra Election 2024: Will MLA Sunil Raut Retain Constituency Amid Tough Fight From Shiv Sena, MNS

Mumbai: The ensuing Maharashtra assembly elections are the first direct battle between the Mahayuti and MVA after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The campaigns have reached final stages and PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have also conducted election rallies in Mumbai. Being the capital city, the battle to lead in Mumbai is what any political party wants.

Mumbai has 36 assembly constituencies, including Mumbai city and suburbs. Some of the key constituencies in the western suburbs include Dahisar, Borivali, Malad, Kandivali, Goregaon, Bandra, Andheri and Jogeshwari, and key constituencies in the eastern suburbs are Mulund, Bhandup, Ghatkopar, Chembur and Kurla.

Will Sena UBT Retain Mumbai’s Vikhroli Seat

Among the seats in Maharashtra which are witnessing a fierce battle between both the factions of Shiv Sena, is Vikhroli constituency in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs. The constituency was formed in 2008 after delimitation and in its first assembly elections, MNS’ Mangesh Sagle was elected as the MLA. Shiv Sena (undivided) snatched the seat and in 2014 and since then Sunil Raut, brother of Sena UBT’s Rajya Sabha Sanjay Raut has been the MLA from this seat.

Sena UBT has fielded sitting MLA Sunil Raut from Vikhroli as MVA candidate and the Mahayuti has fielded Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde faction candidate Suvarna Karanje. MNS also has a good hold in this area and the party has fielded Vishwajeet Dholam. No doubt, the seat will witness a tough triangular fight. Vikhroli has been represented by Shiv Sena (undivided) since 2014, and both factions of the Sena will fight intensely to win the seat.

Past Poll Statistics

In its first assembly elections in Vikhroli in 2009, MNS’ Mangesh Sagle was elected as the MLA. In 2014, Shiv Sena snatched the seat and Sunil Raut defeated MNS’s Sagle with a margin of 25,339 votes. In 2019, Raut defeated NCP’s Dhananjay Pisal with a margin of 27,841 votes.

Voting in Vikhroli seat during 2019 assembly polls | EC

Performance During 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Vikhroli falls in the Mumbai North East Lok Sabha constituency along with five other constituencies, namely Mulund, Vikhroli, Bhandup West, Ghatkopar West, Ghatkopar East and Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar. In 2024 Lok Sabha polls, BJP had fielded Mulund MLA Mihir Kotecha from the seat, however, he lost to former MP Sanjay Dina Patil who was elected from the Shiv Sena UBT’s ticket. Patil won with 450,937 votes and Kotecha got 421,076 votes. Of the total votes, from the Vikhroli assembly constituency, Patil got 68,672 votes and Kotecha got 52,807 votes.

About Vikhroli Seat

It is not a reserved seat and is allotted to General Category candidates. During the 2019 assembly elections, the total number of registered voters were 2,31,104 and the voter turnout was 55.38 per cent.