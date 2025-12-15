 Former Maharashtra Minister & BJP Leader Pankaja Munde's Personal Assistant Anant Garje Detained By SIT
Anant Garje, personal assistant to BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde, has been detained by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the probe into the alleged suicide of 32-year-old Gauri Garje Palve. The Worli Police initially arrested Garje, and the SIT is now questioning him as part of the ongoing investigation.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 12:45 PM IST
article-image
Former Maharashtra Minister & BJP Leader Pankaja Munde's Personal Assistant Anant Garje Detained By SIT | X @Anant_Garje

Sources said the SIT detained Garje for questioning as part of its investigation into the case. Further details regarding the grounds of detention and the nature of the inquiry are awaited.

