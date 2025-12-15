Former Maharashtra Minister & BJP Leader Pankaja Munde's Personal Assistant Anant Garje Detained By SIT | X @Anant_Garje

Mumbai: Anant Garje, the personal assistant of BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde, has been taken into custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with an ongoing probe.

The investigation into the death of 32-year-old Gauri Garje Palve, who allegedly died by suicide, has taken a serious turn as the Worli Police was arrested Anant Garje, the personal assistant to Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde, now SIT has detained Garje.

Sources said the SIT detained Garje for questioning as part of its investigation into the case. Further details regarding the grounds of detention and the nature of the inquiry are awaited.

