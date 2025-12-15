 Thane Lok Adalat Settles 11,827 Pending E-Challan Cases, Collects ₹1.32 Crore In Fines
PTIUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 12:03 PM IST
Thane Lok Adalat Settles 11,827 Pending E-Challan Cases, Collects ₹1.32 Crore In Fines | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: As many as 11,827 pending e-challan cases have been settled by the Lok Adalat in Thane and fines of Rs 1.32 crore deposited in court, officials said on Monday.

Under the Motor Vehicles Act, traffic violators are issued e-challans, which are sent directly to their mobile phones, and cases are filed against those who ignore payments, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat said.

Following an appeal by the Thane city transport department, vehicle owners were offered an opportunity to clear the outstanding fines.

article-image

The Lok Adalat was held on Saturday, and 11,827 cases were settled and fines of Rs 1.32 crore were collected, the official said.

The drive aimed at resolving long-pending cases against motorists who had failed to pay fines imposed for traffic rule violations.

"The Lok Adalat is not only a penal measure but also an awareness initiative to encourage citizens to follow traffic rules, reduce accidents and avoid the burden of fines," Shirsat added.

