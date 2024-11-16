Goregaon, Maharashtra Election 2024: BJP's Vidya Thakur Faces Tough Battle Against Sena UBT's Sameer Desai

Mumbai: The ensuing Maharashtra assembly elections are the first direct battle between the Mahayuti and MVA after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The campaigns have reached at last stages and PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have also conducted election rallies in Mumbai. Being the capital city, the battle to lead in Mumbai is what any political party wants.

Mumbai has 36 assembly constituencies, including Mumbai city and suburbs. Some of the key constituencies in the western suburbs include Dahisar, Borivali, Malad, Kandivali, Goregaon, Bandra, Andheri and Jogeshwari, and key constituencies in the eastern suburbs are Mulund, Bhandup, Ghatkopar, Chembur and Kurla.

Battle In Mumbai’s Goregaon

Goregaon falls in Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency. Goregaon assembly constituency is predominantly led by Shiv Sena and BJP. From 1990 to 2009, the constituency was represented by undivided Shiv Sena (ex-MLAs Nandkumar Kale and Subhash Desai), while in 2014, the BJP snatched the seat. BJP’s strong leader, Vidya Thakur is the sitting MLA from Goregaon from 2014 and the party has renominated her for the third time. Thakur is the Mahayuti candidate, while MVA has fielded Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Sameer Desai.

Last Poll Statistics

In 2014, BJP’s Vidya Thakur snatched the seat from sitting Shiv Sena MLA Subhash Desai with a margin of 4,756 votes and in 2019 she defeated Congress candidate Yuvraj Mohite with a margin of 48,907 votes. If Thakur manages to win against Sena UBT’s Sameer Desai, she will represent the Goregaon seat for the third consecutive time.

Goregaon falls in Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency, along with five other constituencies: Jogeshwari East, Dindoshi, Versova, Andheri West and Andheri East.

Voting during 2019 assembly polls | EC

Performance In 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena’s Ravindra Waikar won the seat against Sena UBT’s Amol Kirtikar by a few votes. Notably, Sena UBT’s Amol Kirkitar was declared the winner initially, however after recounting Waikar was declared the winner. The seat saw the most intense Sena Vs Sena battle during the Lok Sabha. Thus, the Sena UBT’s candidate will prove as a tough contender for the BJP during assembly polls.

Shiv Sena’s Ravindra Waikar won the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat with total 452,664 votes and Sena UBT’s Amol Kirtikar got 452,596 votes. From the Goregaon assembly constituency, Waikar got 94,304 votes and Kirtikar got 70,562 votes.

About Goregaon Seat

Goregaon is not a reserved seat and is allotted to a General Candidate. During the 2019 assembly elections, total number of registered voters in Goregaon assembly constituency were 2,85,116. The seat saw a poor voter turnout with 42.38 percent.

Current situation in Maharashtra Assembly

Currently, the ruling disposition, Mahayuti in Maharashtra has 202 MLAs with it. Out of these, BJP has 102 seats, NCP (Ajit Pawar) has 40, Shiv Sena (Shinde) has 38 and other parties have 24.

MVA has 69 seats in its kitty. Out of these, Congress has 37, Shiv Sena (UBT) has 16, NCP (Sharad Pawar) has 12 and other parties have six seats. Fifteen seats are vacant.