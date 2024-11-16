 Charkop, Maharashtra Election 2024: Absence Of Strong Opponent, BJP's Yogesh Sagar Likely To Win For Fourth Consecutive Time
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCharkop, Maharashtra Election 2024: Absence Of Strong Opponent, BJP's Yogesh Sagar Likely To Win For Fourth Consecutive Time

Charkop, Maharashtra Election 2024: Absence Of Strong Opponent, BJP's Yogesh Sagar Likely To Win For Fourth Consecutive Time

Charkop is part of the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency along with five others, namely Dahisar, Borivali, Magathane, Kandivali East and Malad West. Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat is the BJP’s stronghold and the Charkop since its first assembly elections in 2009 is represented by the BJP. For the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections, Congress has fielded a newcomer, Yashwant Singh.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 07:23 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The ensuing Maharashtra assembly elections are the first direct battle between the Mahayuti and MVA after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The campaigns have reached at last stages and PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have also conducted election rallies in Mumbai. Being the capital city, the battle to lead in Mumbai is what any political party wants.

Mumbai has 36 assembly constituencies, including Mumbai city and suburbs. Some of the key constituencies in the western suburbs include Dahisar, Borivali, Kandivali, Bandra, Andheri and Jogeshwari, and key constituencies in the eastern suburbs are Mulund, Bhandup, Ghatkopar and Kurla.

Read Also
Borivali, Maharashtra Election 2024: North Mumbai's Seat Led By BJP For Over 4 Decades, Mahayuti...
article-image

The Battle In Mumbai’s Charkop

Charkop (161) assembly constituency is mainly the Kandivali West area of Mumbai. The Charkop constituency was formed after the delimitation in 2008. It is part of the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency along with five others, namely Dahisar, Borivali, Magathane, Kandivali East and Malad West. Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat is the BJP’s stronghold and the Charkop since its first assembly elections in 2009 is represented by the BJP.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Election Surveillance Team Seizes ₹5.55 Crore Cash From Car In Kalyan Amid Model Code Of Conduct
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Election Surveillance Team Seizes ₹5.55 Crore Cash From Car In Kalyan Amid Model Code Of Conduct
CBDT Launches Compliance-Cum-Awareness Campaign For AY 2024-25 To Assist Taxpayers With Foreign Asset Reporting
CBDT Launches Compliance-Cum-Awareness Campaign For AY 2024-25 To Assist Taxpayers With Foreign Asset Reporting
Jhansi Hospital Fire: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance After 10 Newborn Babies Tragically Die In NICU, Seeks Report From UP Authorities
Jhansi Hospital Fire: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance After 10 Newborn Babies Tragically Die In NICU, Seeks Report From UP Authorities
Ajay Devgn Turns Director For Next Film, Ropes In Akshay Kumar As Lead
Ajay Devgn Turns Director For Next Film, Ropes In Akshay Kumar As Lead

BJP’s Yogesh Sagar is the three-term sitting MLA in this seat and has been renominated by the party for the 2024 assembly polls too. Sagar is the Mahayuti candidate, and MVA has fielded Congress’ Yashwant Singh, a newcomer. The seat will witness a direct BJP versus Congress contest.

Last Poll Statistics

After its formation in 2008, the first assembly elections in Charkop were held in 2009 and since then BJP’s Yogesh Sagar is single-handedly leading the seat. In 2009, he defeated Congress’ Bharat Parekh, in 2014 Sagar defeated undivided Shiv Sena’s Shubhada Gudekar with a margin of 64,367 votes and in 2019 he defeated Congress candidate Kalu Budhelia with a margin of 73,749 votes. Notably, Congress has fielded Budhelia from the neighboring Kandivali East constituency.

Voting in Charkop seat during 2019 assembly polls

Voting in Charkop seat during 2019 assembly polls | EC

If Yogesh Sagar wins from Charkop in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections, he will represent the seat for the fourth consecutive time. Considering the Mumbai North has been the bastion of the BJP and the absence of a strong opponent, Sagar is likely to have a one-sided fight.

Read Also
Dahisar, Maharashtra Election 2024: Sena UBT's Vinod Ghosalkar May Stop BJP's Manisha Chaudhary's...
article-image

Constituency’s Performance in 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Charkop assembly constituency is part of the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency, the bastion of the BJP and in the 2024 Lok Sabha, Union Minister Piyush Goyal was elected as the MP, defeating Bhushan Patil from Congress. Piyush Goyal got a total of 6,80,146 votes, of which Charkop assembly constituency gave him 125,635 votes. Bhushan Patil got 46,539 votes from Charkop.

About Charkop Seat

Charkop is not a reserved seat and is allotted to General Category candidates. During the 2019 assembly polls, the Charkop constituency had total 2,88,602 registered voters, of which 157,573 were male voters, 131,026 were female voters and three were third-gender voters. The voter turnout in the Charkop seat for the last assembly election was 52.74 percent.

Read Also
Magathane, Maharashtra Election 2024: This Mumbai Seat To Witness Fierce Sena Vs Sena Battle
article-image

Current situation in Maharashtra Assembly

Currently, the ruling disposition, Mahayuti in Maharashtra has 202 MLAs with it. Out of these, BJP has 102 seats, NCP (Ajit Pawar) has 40, Shiv Sena (Shinde) has 38 and other parties have 24.

MVA has 69 seats in its kitty. Out of these, Congress has 37, Shiv Sena (UBT) has 16, NCP (Sharad Pawar) has 12 and other parties have six seats. Fifteen seats are vacant.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Election Surveillance Team Seizes ₹5.55 Crore Cash From Car In Kalyan...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Election Surveillance Team Seizes ₹5.55 Crore Cash From Car In Kalyan...

Charkop, Maharashtra Election 2024: Absence Of Strong Opponent, BJP's Yogesh Sagar Likely To Win For...

Charkop, Maharashtra Election 2024: Absence Of Strong Opponent, BJP's Yogesh Sagar Likely To Win For...

Navi Mumbai: Minister Muralidhar Mohol Confirms Centre’s Commitment To Name NMIA After Late D B...

Navi Mumbai: Minister Muralidhar Mohol Confirms Centre’s Commitment To Name NMIA After Late D B...

Bombay HC Grants Bail To Man Accused Of Impregnating 14-Year-Old Fiancée, Cites 'Poverty As Biggest...

Bombay HC Grants Bail To Man Accused Of Impregnating 14-Year-Old Fiancée, Cites 'Poverty As Biggest...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Independent Candidate Atul Khobragade Challenges Congress' Nitin Raut...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Independent Candidate Atul Khobragade Challenges Congress' Nitin Raut...