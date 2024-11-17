Jogeshwari East, Maharashtra Election 2024: Manisha Waikar Vs Bala Nar, Both Factions Of Shiv Sena Combat To Win This Constituency

Mumbai: The ensuing Maharashtra assembly elections are the first direct battle between the Mahayuti and MVA after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The campaigns have reached at last stages and PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have also conducted election rallies in Mumbai. Being the capital city, the battle to lead in Mumbai is what any political party wants.

Mumbai has 36 assembly constituencies, including Mumbai city and suburbs. Some of the key constituencies in the western suburbs include Dahisar, Borivali, Malad, Kandivali, Goregaon, Bandra, Andheri and Jogeshwari, and key constituencies in the eastern suburbs are Mulund, Bhandup, Ghatkopar, Chembur and Kurla.

Its Sena Vs Sena In Mumbai’s Jogeshwari East

The Jogeshwari East (158) assembly constituency was formed after delimitation in 2008. Since then, it has been single-handedly represented by Shiv Sena’s Ravindra Waikar. Notably, sitting MLA Waikar was elected as the MP from the Mumbai North West seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha. Continuing the legacy, his wife Manisha Waikar has been fielded by Shiv Sena for the assembly elections from Shiv Sena’s ticket. While, the Sena UBT has fielded senior leader Anant (Bala) Nar.

For the unversed, Ravindra Waikar switched to the Shinde Sena from Sena UBT right before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and was also fielded from the Mumbai North West seat. Sena UBT fielded Amol Kirtikar, son of veteran leader Gajanan Kirkitar. The seat saw the most intense Sena Vs Sena battle as Kirkitar was declared as the winner initially, however, after recounting Waikar was declared as the winner with a very thin margin.

The Jogeshwari East seat is most likely to witness a similar cut-throat fight between both factions of the Shiv Sena.

Past Poll Statistics

Since its first assembly polls, Shiv Sena’s Ravindra Waikar has been the MLA here. In 2009 he defeated Congress’ Ashok Jagtap, in 2014 he defeated BJP’s Ujjwala Modak with a margin of 28,962 votes and in 2019 he defeated Congress’ Sunil Bhumre 58,787 with a margin of votes.

Voting during 2019 assembly polls | EC

Performance During 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Jogeshwari East assembly falls in Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha, Shiv Sena’s Ravindra Waikar won the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat with a total of 4,52,664 votes and Sena UBT’s Amol Kirtikar got 4,52,596 votes. From the Jogeshwari East assembly constituency, Waikar got 72,118 votes and Kirtikar got 83,409 votes.

About Jogeshwari East Seat

It is not a reserved seat and is allotted to General Category candidates. During the 2019 assembly elections, the total number of registered voters were 2,81,976 and the voter turnout was 53.01 per cent.