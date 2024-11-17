Mulund, Maharashtra Elections 2024: Bastion Of BJP From 24 Years, MLA Mihir Kotecha Looks To Retain Seat

Mumbai: The ensuing Maharashtra assembly elections are the first direct battle between the Mahayuti and MVA after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The campaigns have reached their final stages and PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have also conducted election rallies in Mumbai. Being the capital city, the battle to lead in Mumbai is what any political party wants.

Mumbai has 36 assembly constituencies, including Mumbai city and suburbs. Some of the key constituencies in the western suburbs include Dahisar, Borivali, Malad, Kandivali, Goregaon, Bandra, Andheri and Jogeshwari, and key constituencies in the eastern suburbs are Mulund, Bhandup, Ghatkopar, Chembur and Kurla.

Battle In Mumbai’s Mulund

Mulund (155) falls in Mumbai North East Lok Sabha constituency. Mulund assembly constituency has been led by the BJP for the last 24 years. In 1990, Vamanrao Parab to Kirit Somaiya, Sardar Tara Singh and now Mihir Kotecha have represented this seat. Mulund is traditionally known for the Sardar Tara Singh, who was the four-term MLA here. In 2019, the BJP fielded Mihit Kotecha in place of Tara Singh. Sitting MLA Mihir Kotecha has been renominated by the party as Mahayuti candidate for the 2024 assembly elections. The MVA has fielded Congress’ Rakesh Shetty from Mulund.

Past Poll Statistics

Sadar Tara Singh was elected as the MLA from Mulund from 1990 to 2014 state assembly polls. In 2014, Sardar Tara Singh defeated Congress’ Charan Singh Sapra with a margin of 65,307 votes. In 2019, the BJP fielded Mihir Kotecha defeated MNS’ Harshala Chavan with margin of 57,348 votes.

Voting in Mulund seat during 2019 assembly polls | EC

Performance During 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Mulund falls in the Mumbai North East Lok Sabha constituency along with five other constituencies, namely Vikhroli, Ghatkopar West, Ghatkopar East, Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar and Bhandup West. In 2024, Lok Sabha polls, BJP had fielded Mulund MLA Mihir Kotecha from the seat, however, he lost to former MP Sanjay Dina Patil who was elected from the Shiv Sena UBT’s ticket. Patil won with 450937 votes and Kotecha got 421076 votes. Of the total votes, from the Mulund assembly constituency, Patil got 55797 votes and Kotecha got 116421 votes.

About Mulund Seat

Mulund is not a reserved seat and is allotted to general category candidates. During 2019 assembly elections, the total number of registered voters were 2,87,173 and the voter turnout was 53.84 per cent.