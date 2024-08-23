Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: 'Why Is CM Mamata Banerjee Silent?' Devendra Fadnavis Questions Opposition

DCM Devendra Fadnavis | File

Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis has slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for seeking his resignation in connection with the sexual abuse of two nursery girls in at a school in Badlapur and asked why they were silent on the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor.

“I want to say one thing that a ‘girl’ belongs to us, no matter who she is. In Kolkata, a young doctor was raped and killed but the MVA leaders remained silent and continued to praise Mamata Banerjee. They did not say a single word in protest. When a similar incident happened in Maharashtra, the same people started making demands for my resignation and also of the government,” he said.

Meanwhile, the MVA has challenged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s claims at a Ratnagiri event and asked him to name the rapist who was purportedly hanged in two months.

On Wednesday, a clip of the CM went viral in which he claimed that a similar incident occurred in Maharashtra, but it was fast-tracked, and the accused was executed two months ago.

Uddhav Thackeray demanded an SIT should probe the CM’s statement. “We want to know where the incident took place? Who was the accused and when the court had sentenced the accused?” he asked.

Leader of Opposition (Assembly) Vijay Wadettiwar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut and NCP (SP) leaders took umbrage at the CM’s claims and slammed him for spreading fake narratives.

“It is the CM of Maharashtra who spreads fake narratives. An accused in a serious crime like rape was hanged in two months? The CM should say who was hanged in two months during the Mahayuti government,” demanded Wadettiwar.

Alleging that the CM is a ‘suspicious soul’ who loves to indulge in black magic, Raut said now he has come up with a false story ostensibly on getting a rapist hanged, while Shinde and his son Shrikant Shinde could not even visit the families of the nursery school victims in Badlapur.

Raut urged Governor CP Radhakrishnan to take the CM’s statement very seriously and probe his statements, and “if there’s any truth then bring it before the people”.

Both Wadettiwar and Raut labelled the Mahayuti leaders, including Shinde and others, as “blatant liars” who are setting a false narrative to hide their incompetence, setting up SITs whose probe reports never come to light while making tall claims and misleading the masses.