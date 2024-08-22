'Crime Scene Altered, Victim's Family Mislead, Delay In Filing FIR': CBI Submits Status Report In Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case To SC

X

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its status report to the Supreme Court on Thursday in the Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder case said the crime scene was altered and the victim's family was misled about their daughter’s death. The family was informed that their daughter died due to suicide.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing CBI also flagged the delay in the filing of the FIR.

In a shocking revelation during the Supreme Court hearing, Kapil Sibal, former Congress Minister, and SP ally, tries to shield TMC's actions!



SC exposes @MamataOfficial's govt for its blatant cover-up in Bengal. This is an alarming assault on women's rights, and Mamata must be… pic.twitter.com/HytoGwAe10 — Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) August 22, 2024

"The most shocking fact is that the first FIR was registered at 11:45 pm after cremation. The parents were told it was a suicide, then death and then friends of the doctor at the hospital insisted on videography. They also suspected something was amiss," Mehta said to the bench led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandradhud.

Adding further Mehta said: “As we entered the 5th day of the investigation, everything was altered, including the crime scene.”

The CBI also told the court that the lie-detector test on the man accused Sanjoy Roy, a civil volunteer with Kolkata Police was yet to be conducted.

The investigation agency said that it found lapses on the part of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital authorities in handling the case with sensitivity.

The CBI told the court that despite knowing all the protocols in such cases the hospital authorities sacked Dr Sandip Ghosh as the principal and failed to protect the crime scene completely.

The investigating Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials are trying to figure out why the hospital authorities, especially, the former and controversial R.G. Principal Sandip Ghosh took so much time to inform the police after the discovery of the body. The CBI has been interrogating Dr Ghosh to join the dots since last Friday. The questioning has been going on for marathon 12 to 14 hours almost every day.

On Thursday also, Dr Ghosh appeared for interrogation at the CBI's Salt Lake office in the northern outskirts of Kolkata. This was the seventh consecutive day of his appearance. The CBI has also summoned Ghosh's driver for interrogation on Thursday.

The second missing link is the exact person who first spotted the body of the victim at the seminar hall on the morning of August 9.

Even after interrogating several medical and non-medical staff of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, the investigating officials are yet to identify the individual who first spotted the body. Contradictory statements have been given by those being interrogated.

Read Also West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Visits Family Of Victim In Kolkata RG Kar Medical College...

The investigating official believed that once the individual, who spotted the body first is zeroed in, answers for many unanswered queries in the matter will be found.

The body of a woman doctor was found in mysterious circumstances on the hospital premises on August 9. One person has been arrested so far. Protests erupted in the city and later across the country over the case.