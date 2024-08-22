 West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Visits Family Of Victim In Kolkata RG Kar Medical College Rape-Murder Case; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Visits Family Of Victim In Kolkata RG Kar Medical College Rape-Murder Case; Video

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Visits Family Of Victim In Kolkata RG Kar Medical College Rape-Murder Case; Video

Governor Ananda Bose visited the victim's residence at North 24 Parganas on Wednesday.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 11:18 AM IST
article-image

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal): West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose paid a visit to the family of the trainee doctor who was found dead at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Governor Ananda Bose visited the victim's residence at North 24 Parganas on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the Governor said that he would write a letter to the Chief Minister.

"I came here straight from Delhi to meet the parents (of the deceased) and to understand their sentiments. They told me certain things. I would keep them confidential now. Based on the information that I have, I will write a letter today and send it to the Chief Minister in a sealed cover. I will discuss the rest of the things with you later," Ananda Bose said.

FPJ Shorts
Sankashti Chaturthi August 2024: Date, Muhurat And Significance
Sankashti Chaturthi August 2024: Date, Muhurat And Significance
'Really Embarrassing': WWE Veteran John Cena's Verdict On Filming Sex Scenes In Movies; Video
'Really Embarrassing': WWE Veteran John Cena's Verdict On Filming Sex Scenes In Movies; Video
Troubled Paytm Looks To Cut Losses By Capping Board's Compensation To ₹48 Lakh
Troubled Paytm Looks To Cut Losses By Capping Board's Compensation To ₹48 Lakh
₹10,00,000 A Day For Travel: New Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol's 'Commute' From California To Seatle Raises Eyebrows
₹10,00,000 A Day For Travel: New Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol's 'Commute' From California To Seatle Raises Eyebrows
Read Also
Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Takes Action, Opens...
article-image

Earlier, Governor Ananda Bose started a mobile control room amid the ongoing uproar.

Supreme Court Of India Constitutes A National Task Force

The rape and murder of the trainee doctor has sparked nationwide protests. The Supreme Court took suo motu cognizance of the matter and constituted a National Task Force to recommend guidelines to ensure the safety of medical professionals. A CBI investigation into the matter is underway.

Read Also
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: SC Directs Formation Of 'National Task Force’ To Look Into Safety Of...
article-image

The top court said that it is deeply concerned about the safety of doctors across India. "If women cannot go to work and be safe, we are denying them the basic right to equality. We have to do something" the court said.

The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'India Advocates Permanent peace, Believes In Dialogue, Diplomacy,' Says PM Modi In Poland Ahead Of...

'India Advocates Permanent peace, Believes In Dialogue, Diplomacy,' Says PM Modi In Poland Ahead Of...

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Visits Family Of Victim In Kolkata RG Kar Medical College...

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Visits Family Of Victim In Kolkata RG Kar Medical College...

'Today India's Strategy Is To Maintain Equal Closeness With All Nations,' Says PM Modi In Poland

'Today India's Strategy Is To Maintain Equal Closeness With All Nations,' Says PM Modi In Poland

On Camera: Girl Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor Of Building In Delhi's Sagarpur

On Camera: Girl Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor Of Building In Delhi's Sagarpur

Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Rainfall In City

Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Rainfall In City