West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Visits Family Of Victim In Kolkata RG Kar Medical College Rape-Murder Case; Video

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal): West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose paid a visit to the family of the trainee doctor who was found dead at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Governor Ananda Bose visited the victim's residence at North 24 Parganas on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the Governor said that he would write a letter to the Chief Minister.

"I came here straight from Delhi to meet the parents (of the deceased) and to understand their sentiments. They told me certain things. I would keep them confidential now. Based on the information that I have, I will write a letter today and send it to the Chief Minister in a sealed cover. I will discuss the rest of the things with you later," Ananda Bose said.

Earlier, Governor Ananda Bose started a mobile control room amid the ongoing uproar.

Supreme Court Of India Constitutes A National Task Force

The rape and murder of the trainee doctor has sparked nationwide protests. The Supreme Court took suo motu cognizance of the matter and constituted a National Task Force to recommend guidelines to ensure the safety of medical professionals. A CBI investigation into the matter is underway.

The top court said that it is deeply concerned about the safety of doctors across India. "If women cannot go to work and be safe, we are denying them the basic right to equality. We have to do something" the court said.

The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.