Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Takes Action, Opens Control Room Amid Rising Protests

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has started a mobile control room for the ongoing agitation in connection with the alleged rape-murder of a trainee woman doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Kolkata.

Governor of West Bengal Dr C V Ananda Bose has opened a Mobile Control Room with numbers : 03322001641 and 92890 10682 for the ongoing agitation in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a 2nd year PGT female Resident Doctor of R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital…

"Anyone may call up the numbers if they wish to convey anything to HG (Governor of Kolkata)," added the social media post.

Governor Bose made the first call from the control room to the father of the victim and assured him of all support.

A video of the Kolkata governor talking to the father of the victim was also posted on the handle.

SC Constitutes National Task Force To Make Recommendations For Safe Working Conditions For Medical Professionals

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday constituted a 10-member National Task Force to make recommendations on the prevention of violence and safe working conditions for medical professionals.

Days after the rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata sparked nationwide protests, the apex court suo motu took up the case and directed the taskforce to submit an interim report within three weeks and a final report within two months.

The court said the Task Force would also prepare an action plan to prevent gender-based violence and ensure a dignified working space for interns, residents, and non-resident doctors.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Criticizes Mamata Banerjee-Led Govt

Earlier on Monday, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose tore into the Mamata Banerjee government in the state, saying that the government had failed the women of the state.

"Bengal is not a place safe for women. Bengal has failed its women. Not the society but the present government, has failed its women. Bengal should be brought back to its pristine glory, where women had a respectable place in society. Women are now scared of 'Gundas' that have been created by the government, which is insensitive to this issue," the governor said.

#WATCH | West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose says, "Bengal is not a place safe for women. Bengal has failed its women. Not the society but the present government has failed its women folk. Bengal should be brought back to its pristine glory where women had a respectable place in…

The state government in Bengal has ensured that women have no protection, which is what is reflected after the gruesome tragedy that took place in RG Kar. This should not be repeated," the governor added. Governor Bose is expected to meet Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the situation in the state.

Meanwhile, speaking on the statement of the deceased doctor's parents, the governor said, "I respect the sentiments of the mother. The law will take its course."

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, sparking nationwide strikes and protests by the medical community. On August 14, the protest site and the hospital campus at RG Kar were vandalized by a mob, prompting security personnel to disperse the crowd.