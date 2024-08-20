 Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Mother Of Deceased Doctor Demands Custodial Interrogation Of Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal
“I believe the CP wanted to finish off the formalities as fast as he could. We were asked to wait for over two and a half hours before we could see our daughter’s body. So, I think that even the CP should be taken into CBI’s custody for interrogation,” said the mother.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 10:39 AM IST
Kolkata: The dead doctor’s mother wants ‘custodial interrogation’ of Kolkata Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyal.

Talking to the media, the victim’s mother recounted how they were harassed when they reached RG Kar hospital on August 9 after getting the news of their daughter’s death.

Statement Of The Mother Of The Deceased Doctor

“I believe the CP wanted to finish off the formalities as fast as he could. We were asked to wait for over two and a half hours before we could see our daughter’s body. So, I think that even the CP should be taken into CBI’s custody for interrogation,” said the mother.

Already, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray has made such a demand. Meanwhile, TMC MP Sukhendu Shekhar Ray has moved the Calcutta High Court fearing arrest. Ray was sent two notices by the Kolkata Police for demanding the custodial interrogation of the Police Commissioner. The High Court has entertained Ray’s petition and the hearing is likely on Tuesday.

