Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Dr.Manas Kumar Bandopadhyay Replaces Newly Appointed Principal Of RG Kar Medical College After Being Sacked

Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College | X

Kolkata: Amid students protest over the RG Kar medical College and Hospital incident, the newly appointed Principal Suhrita Pal also got sacked.

Notably, after the vandalism in the hospital premises in the wee hours of August 15, the students demanded removal of those on duty that night during the vandalism, following which Dr. Pal also got removed.

According to sources, Dr. Manas Bandhopadhyay is likely to become the new Principal of RG Kar medical college and hospital.

Incidentally, earlier this day students of RG Kar hospital protested and met with officials in Swasthya Bhawan to raise their demands for removal of all those who were in administrative duty on the night when rampage took place inside the hospital premises.

Incidentally, Pal Suhrita was appointed as the Principal of the college on August 12, the same day when former Principal Sandip Ghosh tendered his resignation.

Controversy started after Ghosh was made the Principal of National Medical College, hours after his resignation.

It is pertinent to mention that former colleague of Ghosh and former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Dr. Akhtar Ali has raised his voice over alleged ‘corruption’ of Ghosh in the hospital premises.

Ali had said that he was the first one to complain against former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh in March last year at the Anti-corruption branch and in the Vigilance Commission and then later he also complained to the Health department and also at Chief Minister’s office.