‘Female Doctors Attacked, Medicines Destroyed’: Mob Vandalizes RG Kar Medical College; Video Goes Viral

X

A large mob stormed into RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata in early hours of Thursday (August 15) and destroyed hospital property amid a peaceful protest staged against the rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor.

In the video circulating on social media, an unidentified individual along with the medical students of the medical college claimed that even female doctors were attacked during the unrest, with the police unable to intervene. According to the speaker, protestors entered female hostels and various wards, vandalizing emergency areas and assaulting both patients and medical staff. The attackers also destroyed medicines.

"We were running to save our lives. Even the female doctors were attacked, and the police couldn’t stop them. They entered female hostels and different wards, vandalizing the emergency areas. They even started beating patients and doctors. Everyone is hiding somewhere," he said in Hindi.

"This was a peaceful protest. The stage, the fans, everything was destroyed at the protest site. The police administration failed, and this is a failure of the government. We will not stop; we will be back. Who will take responsibility for this?," he added.

(1/7)

On this 78th Independence Day, when whole Nation celebrate, our doctors are facing an unimaginable horror. After their colleague was brutally raped & murdered at RG Kar Medical College, doctors organized a peaceful protest, only to be met with violence that defies belief. pic.twitter.com/d3HgrUxU2c — Dhiman Mukherjee (@cheers_dhiman) August 15, 2024

Following the mob attack, the police allegedly used tear gas shells and baton charges to scatter the crowd, which was coming from multiple directions.

"I want to bring to the immediate and urgent notice of @AmitShah that we have just received shocking visuals from RG Kar Medical College where goons have attacked the college! Police is nowhere to be seen! There is absolute mayhem in West Bengal! Where is police? @MamataOfficial," AIIMS Delhi's Senior Resident in M.D. Radiology shared on X.

I want to bring to the immediate and urgent notice of @AmitShah that we have just received shocking visuals from RG Kar Medical College where goons have attacked the college! Police is nowhere to be seen! There is absolute mayhem in West Bengal! Where is police? @MamataOfficial pic.twitter.com/VZOnBZeBHv — Dr. Datta (AIIMS Delhi) (@DrDatta_AIIMS) August 14, 2024

A postgraduate trainee physician was discovered dead in the seminar hall of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. According to the victim's family, she was murdered after being raped. Physicians and medical fraternities have launched a national protest in response to this occurrence.