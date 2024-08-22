Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Doctors' Association Of AIIMS Calls Off 11-Day Strike After CJI's Request

Doctors protesting against rape-murder case in Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital | PTI

New Delhi, August 22: Hours after the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud requested the doctors protesting against the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, who are currently on strike to return to work, the Resident Doctors Association (RDA), AIIMS, announced that it would be calling off the 11-day strike.

"We commend the Court's action and call for adherence to its directives. Patient care remains our top priority," read the statement by the association.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"In the interest of the nation and in the spirit of public service, the RDA, AIIMS, New Delhi, has decided to call off 11-day strike. This decision comes in response to the appeal and direction of the Supreme Court," read a statement by the association.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"We extend our sincere appreciation to the Supreme Court for taking cognizance of the RG Kar Medical College incident and addressing the broader issue of safety and security for healthcare workers across the country," said RDA, AIIMS.

This is breaking news. More details to follow.