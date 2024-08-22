 Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Doctors' Association Of AIIMS Calls Off 11-Day Strike After CJI's Request
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Doctors' Association Of AIIMS Calls Off 11-Day Strike After CJI's Request

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Doctors' Association Of AIIMS Calls Off 11-Day Strike After CJI's Request

"We are resuming duties following the Supreme Court’s appeal and assurances and intervention in the RG Kar incident and safety for doctors . We commend the Court's action and call for adherence to its directives. Patient care remains our top priority," read the statement by RDAAIIMS, DELHI.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
Doctors protesting against rape-murder case in Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital | PTI

New Delhi, August 22: Hours after the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud requested the doctors protesting against the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, who are currently on strike to return to work, the Resident Doctors Association (RDA), AIIMS, announced that it would be calling off the 11-day strike.

"We commend the Court's action and call for adherence to its directives. Patient care remains our top priority," read the statement by the association.

Read Also
Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: SC Urges Protesting Medical Community To Resume Work...
article-image

"In the interest of the nation and in the spirit of public service, the RDA, AIIMS, New Delhi, has decided to call off 11-day strike. This decision comes in response to the appeal and direction of the Supreme Court," read a statement by the association.

"We extend our sincere appreciation to the Supreme Court for taking cognizance of the RG Kar Medical College incident and addressing the broader issue of safety and security for healthcare workers across the country," said RDA, AIIMS.

FPJ Shorts
A Timeless Silhouette: Caterham Project 5
A Timeless Silhouette: Caterham Project 5
IIT Roorkee Trains 160 Engineers From Odisha In Advanced Water Resource Management
IIT Roorkee Trains 160 Engineers From Odisha In Advanced Water Resource Management
'Humble Tractors Don’t Grab As Much Attention As SUVs': Anand Mahindra Praises Tractors’ Role In Wayanad Landslide Rescue Efforts; Netizens React
'Humble Tractors Don’t Grab As Much Attention As SUVs': Anand Mahindra Praises Tractors’ Role In Wayanad Landslide Rescue Efforts; Netizens React
Shocking! Mumbai Man Served Beef Rice Instead Of Fish Pothichoru, Zomato Responds To Food Blunder
Shocking! Mumbai Man Served Beef Rice Instead Of Fish Pothichoru, Zomato Responds To Food Blunder

This is breaking news. More details to follow.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Police Arrest 6 Al-Qaeda Suspects In Bhiwadi, Rajasthan During Major Anti-Terror Operation

Delhi Police Arrest 6 Al-Qaeda Suspects In Bhiwadi, Rajasthan During Major Anti-Terror Operation

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Doctors' Association Of AIIMS Calls Off 11-Day Strike After CJI's...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Doctors' Association Of AIIMS Calls Off 11-Day Strike After CJI's...

National Space Day: IIT-Indore Celebrates 1st Anniversary Of Chandrayaan-3 Landing On Moon

National Space Day: IIT-Indore Celebrates 1st Anniversary Of Chandrayaan-3 Landing On Moon

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 22, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 22, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Kerala Lottery Result: August 22, 2024 - Karunya Plus KN-535 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Kerala Lottery Result: August 22, 2024 - Karunya Plus KN-535 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners...