Kalyan-Dombivili: Caught while taking bribes, KDMC chief orders transfer of ward officers

"The officials were caught red handed while taking a bribe of Rs.15,000 from the complainant which was demanded regarding the construction work in Thankar Pada area in Kalyan (W)," informed a police official from Thane.

As a result of the same, within two days KDMC chief Dr Vijay Suryawanshi has issued a transfer notice of seven ward officers of KDMC. "All the seven ward officers has been transferred to other ward of KDMC," informed KDMC official.

Sudhir Mokal, Suhas Gupte, Bharat Patil, Vasant Bhongade, Rajesh Sawant, Bharat Pawar and Akshay Gudghe are the names of the officers who have been transferred to different KDMC wards.