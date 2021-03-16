Thane: Shops in KDMC to now operate between 10 am to 8 pm

After a demand from the Association Of Commercial Establishments, the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has changed the operating time of shops from 7 am to 7 pm to 10 am to 8 pm.

On March 11, the KDMC has issued strict guidelines regarding time limit for commercial establishments and the P1-P2 system for shops and hawkers on weekends.

However, the Shopkeepers Associations from Kalyan-Dombivli demanded a change in the timing, as it severely affected their business.

"Following their demand, the time slot has changed to 10am to 8pm, excluding the emergency services. The new time slot has been made applicable since March 16 and will continue till further directions," said a KDMC official.

On Tuesday, a total of 386 positive cases were detected in KDMC constituency. While, three deaths were also reported. At present there are a total of 3,251 active patients, while so far 63,108 patients have recovered from the virus.