COVID-19 in Kalyan: City witnesses huge surge in cases as 392 test positive, KDMC issues strict guidelines

Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has issued stricter guidelines after noticing immense rise in COVID cases on Wednesday. The civic body has announced P1-P2 system for shops on weekends with time limits for their daily functioning.

"On Wednesday, the immense increase of COVID positve cases have been recorded with 392 new positive cases in a day, while there are 2,360 active cases in KDMC'S jurisdiction. Hence, to curb the daily increasing positive cases we have tighten the guidelines with time limits," said civic official.

Since last two to three months with the decline in the positive cases in KDMC, the daily positive cases were between 150 to 200. However, on Wednesday the increase in total positive cases has laid to announce stricter guidelines in the city.

Now onwards the shops in the KDMC area will be allowed to be functional from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm, while excluding the emergency services, on Saturday and Sunday the commercial establishments will be functional as per the P1-P2 system to control the crowd in market area, informed official.